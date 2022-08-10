Looking Back for August 10, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

One of the latest radio fads to be taken up here has evidently been that by a lad of about 12 or 14 years of age, unless he was kidding people, as he sped along the highway on his bicycle. The boy had a radio headset fastened tightly to his head and was pedaling his wheel as fast as his short legs would allow and as he passed motorists, many wondered if he was tuning in. The fad has been taken up in many larger places but it is not known just how successful this form of tuning in may be.

Automobile bandits in this section of the country are beginning to get out of the ordinary, according to a report received by the police this morning fromRockford authorities. Usually automobile thefts are Fords, but in the instance at Rockford last night, the auto thieves helped themselves to a Packard of the 1918 vintage. The stolen property was very well described to the authorities here and will be easy to “pick off” should it come this way.

Jens Peterson, one of the well-known farmers of this community, reported to the police early this morning that a cow strayed onto his property during the night. The police promised to notify any inquirers as to a lost bovine that Mr. Peterson reported a strange one at his farm.

CoronerJ. H. Wilkinson of Waterman, was in DeKalb today looking for his new Hupmobile coupe recently purchased of G. H. Deane & Company. The coroner says he expects to get a lot of pleasure from the new machine, as well as aiding him in his business throughout the county.

Excitement was at high tide yesterday afternoon about four o’clock at the Ransford grocery in Sycamore, when a large tarantula was found in a bunch of bananas. E. V. Ransford was in the rear of the store cutting off a lower band from a bunch which had just arrived. Taking hold of the bunch with his arm he cutoff the hand, letting it fall into the hollow of his arm. As he looked down on the bananas he was the huge spider rise from the bunch, standing about a foot from his face. With a yell for Victor Faucett, clerk in the store, to come and help him let the bunch drop to the floor, the tarantula ran under a biscuit carrier.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

Thirty business men of Chicago, members of the Chicago Association of Commerce of Illinois Chamber of Commerce, came to DeKalb yesterday morning in a chartered bus and learned about farming, DeKalb County style. They left last evening, generally amazed at the intricacies of farming, and all much wiser concerning the scientific advantages that have been made in agriculture in recent years.

Traffic will be routed over the new state highway bridge across the Kishwaukee river on West Lincoln Highway within two weeks. G. W. Parker of Aurora, state highway engineer supervising the job, said today that actual construction was practically completed and that the only remaining work was that of cleaning up.

At 9:45 o’clock this morning the north stop sign at Fourth and the Lincoln Highway was removed at the top of the base when a large semi-trailer truck snagged the sign. With traffic unable to cross the railroad tracks at this time because of repairs being made the truck which was heading east was turning north on Fourth, going around the stop sign which stands in the center of Fourth street. The driver cut too sharply and the rear part of the trailer caught the sign and broke it off.

Those attending the Flying Farmers meeting at Urbana Monday and Tuesday were Victor residence Mr. and Mrs. Mahlon Sawyer, Mr. and Mrs. Millard Sawyer, Mr. and Mrs. Mervin Iverson and Ralph Sheaffer.

Sycamore’s new rural fire truck was called into action yesterday morning at 11 o’clock when it answered the call of a blaze at the Emil Lind farm which is located one-half mile north of the Ohio Grove School. The old rural engine was the first to answer the call, closely followed by the new truck driven by Fire Chief Charles Butzow. The blaze was in the attic of the farm home, but was quickly put out. The fire is believed to have started from faulty electrical wiring located in the attic. As there was no entrance to the attic the firemen had to chop a small hole in the roof to get access to the blaze.

Attending the annual reunion of the Rich relatives held at Hopkins Park, DeKalb, Sunday were the Tom Rich, Clarence Rich, Robert Pearcy, Robert Willis and Harry Coles families from Clare.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

Some highlights and sidelights in the history of DeKalb County have just been published in a new book written by a lifelong resident of the county, Mrs. HelenBingham. The author living in ruralMayfield Township on Old State Road between Clare and Sycamore, spent the past five year off and on working mostly nights on the book. Last week the long-awaited 500 bound copies of “My Scrap Book of Collections and Recollections” arrived in her home.

County Highway Superintendent Willard Williams unveiled his proposed road program for 1973 with the reconstruction of Rich Road from North First Street to Glidden Road as one of its central features. Rich Road, which is presently a DeKalb Township road, would be taken over as a county highway. The strip from Glidden to North First would be reconstructed to present county highway standards.

A Boy Scout Council from near Muenster, Ind., is seeking a 685-acre site nearKirkland for a scout reservation, the Rules Committee learned Wednesday night. The Calumet Council 152 seeks the camp on the 685-acre farm owned by James D. Edwards of Kirkland. The acreage is located northwest of Kirkland and includes nearly two miles of Kishwaukee River banks. The site is across the river from the Two Rivers Boy Scout Council property known as Camp Rotary MacQueen.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

In a time when most U.S. companies are looking to relocate in Mexico or other foreign markets where labor costs are cheaper, one local company has committed to DeKalb County. The commitment of AGCommunication Systems was viewed by more than 100 people at the company’s ribbon cutting marking the completion of its 53,000-sq. ft. addition recently. The addition makes the facility more than286,000 sq. ft., which is one of the largest manufacturing plants in the county.

A biotechnology company introduced a 6-month-old cloned calf yesterday, claiming its new way of cloning could lead to bulky cows the produce more milk. Local farmers and researchers say the announcement may be good news for local producers forced to get more milk and beef from their herds. The announcement comes just five months after Scottish researchers announced the cloning of”Dolly,” a sheep produced from the udder cell of a 6-year-old ewe.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation announced today that it has provided more than $1 million in grants since its inception in March of 1993. The foundation also reported that it has amassed an endowment of nearly $9 million.

