Looking Back for July 27, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

Another of the fast disappearing landmarks of DeKalb is undergoing changes in the hands of the contractors who are working on the little wooden building occupied by Chris Manor and used as a shoe shining establishment. Bobby Newitt one of the first settlers in DeKalb built the building one year after the railroad entered DeKalb. As near as can be determined this was early in 1850. The building was used as a shoestore and repair shop by Mr. Newitt. Old landmarks are rapidly being torn down or rebuilt to make way for the new and more modern building demanded by the present day business men.

Commencing the first of next week, A. Bleifus, proprietor of the Ben Hur confectionery shop, will manufacture his own ice cream. Mr. Bleifus recently purchased the ice cream freezing and manufacturing equipment of the Candy Kitchen and has had workmen busy all week installing equipment in the rear of his store. He has had several years’ experience in the new enterprise.

Many DeKalb people are watching passing cars to discover high license numbers but the largest issued so far has been given to Warren Willey for his Essex. The license tag is number 622-425. Without a doubt the 700-000 mark will be passed before the end of the season and next year 800-000 will be the goal. The large production of new cars is the main reason for the great increase in licenses issued for automobiles.

DeKalb people who have formed a colony at Lake Geneva are more than pleased with the lake and its surroundings. G. H. Gurler and wife visited the cottages last Tuesday and repot the place a wonderful vacation spot. The cottages being built by the Ellwoods, Gurlers and Grotewohl families are being completed in fine order. The Perry Ellwood family left for the lake today and the Charles Gurler family will return home tomorrow for a short stay.

Ruth and Kenneth Littlejohn, children of Mr. and Mrs. Carle Littlejohn are patients at the DeKalb hospital, having their tonsils removed this morning. George Remsujeff, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Remsujeff, living on North Eleventh street was also operated on this morning for tonsils. Word from the hospital this afternoon is that the patients are doing nicely and will be discharged in a few days.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

The farm buildings and residence on the Quinn farm in Clare, tenanted by Jesse Holders, are being improved with paint.

Victor Handschug, 1325 North Fourteenth Street, DeKalb, has been appointed dealer for the Palos Spring Mineral Water Company. The company distributes “Diana” mineral water, which is slightly laxative and which contains sodium sulphate, magnesium sulphate, calcium sulphate and calcium bicarbonate. A natural mineral water, it contains no added drugs or chemicals. It is bottled and comes from the ground and may be safely used by children. Since “Diana” water also contains fluorine, dentists especially feel it is beneficial to children since it prevents cavities.

Federal Judge William J. Campbell today signed condemnation proceedings enabling the government to take possession of 312 acres of land in DuPage County, Ill., for construction of the Argonne Atomic Laboratory. Immediately after the court proceedings, it as announced that construction of the laboratory, which will be one of the nation’s principal atomic energy research centers, will begin next month. The Atomic Energy commission hopes to have the main laboratory completed early next year.

Mrs. C. D. Schoonmaker is making plans to open an apparel shop at her home at 215 South Sycamore Street in Genoa. It will be known as the Cora B. Shoppe. She also plans to continue her income tax service.

City Clerk William Wallmark announced that he has issued one hunting license for1947. This is unusually early for that type of sport as the season does not open in the northern zone until September. The person acquired the license stated that he had some dogs and as the season on squirrels had opened in the southern zone he planned to take his dogs down there and participate in the sport.

Sycamore’s parking meters are receiving a new improved mechanism. Meter officials have been present here the past few days making the new installation. Meter Patrolman Paul Hindenburg has been working with the meter crew and the new mechanism is being installed in all of the meters in Sycamore.

Fred Busse Sr. is the first farmer to start cutting oats. The harvest started on Saturday. Oats are short and not a good yield he says. Farmers say that there are so many milk weeks throughout the fields.

Three Hinckley boys, Leonard Stahl, Ronald Schule and Arthur Bergstrand were spotted by scouts for the St. Louis Cardinals of the National League and invited to a tryout period at Joliet Thursday. Schule was the only Hinckley boy to receive a degree of recognition when the scout told him that he could expect to hear from the club officials sometime during the winter months.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

Former President Lyndon B. Johnson, hospitalized three days because of hardening of the arteries to his heart, left Brooke General Hospital today and returned by helicopter to his ranch.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s detectives have identified four juvenile youths as responsible for the outbreak of vandalism in Kingston early Monday morning. The youths are each from Kingston. Two are 12 years old and two are 14 years old. The sheriff’s department plans to refer the case to the county probation office for further handling. All property taken in the vandalizing has been recovered. A form of restitution for the destruction of the gardens is also planned.

A total of 91 persons, including 84 band members and seven adult chaperones left the Sandwich High School Friday for the start of the”Marching Indians” trip to Cheyenne, Wyo. Of the band members there were 53 girls and 31 boys. The group traveled in two 47 passenger busses spent Friday night at Buena Vista College at StormLake, Iowa, staying in dormitories at the college.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

Imagine spending the night in a room of a 19th century mansion or stepping onto the ground where a 1885 log cabin once stood. Chances are you have, if you have ever stayed in one of two suits at Sycamore’s Stratford Inn or shopped at the city’sDowntown Shoes on State Street. They are mere glimpses of Sycamore’s past, unrecognizable through changing times. But throughout Sycamore, remnants of the city’s mid-19th century beginnings stand in various stages of their original glory.

The DeKalb Charter School Planning Partnership is seeking parents of young children interested in a parent/teacher-governed public school of choice. Preliminary plans for the K-4 charter school include: a developmentally appropriate, full-day kindergarten; extended-hours programming for all grades; and highly active parent/community volunteerism.

Drivers took the pedal off the metal and their hands off the wheel in a test that some say represents the future of commuting. Computerized cars made their debut Tuesday on a 7.6-mile experimental stretch of Interstate 15. They aren’t quite the hovercrafts that George Jetson took to work, but they are a giant leap from your father’s Oldsmobile.

