Looking Back for June 1, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

Graduation exercises at the DeKalb High School will be held this evening in the school assembly hall. It is expected that 78 young people will receive the coveted diploma, a total about on the average with other years’ graduation. This year’s class will be the last class to graduate from the old building and will also be the last class to receive the diploma from the hands of Principal Whitten, who is leaving the school after the completion of the services this evening.

Rochelle is all torn up about the carnival which was ordered out of the city on the protest of some of the citizens, according to reports from here today. Some of the businessmen wanted to have the carnival continue through the week, claiming it was not as bad as had been claimed and wanted the legion to take hold of it. The carnival, however, has not reopened and will not do so, going to Iowa in a few days for its next booking.

Centenarians – In our country there are 3,500 men and women past 100 years old. Occasionally one of them gives the “rules why.” Take such rules with a grain of salt. Practically all of these centenarians are such by accident. Few of them achieved their old age by any formula. Arrived at the century mark, they look back and attempt self-analysis, usually with ludicrous results. Almost anyone with a normal body, sane mind and healthful viewpoint can live to be 100, barring accidents. But, in one form and another, most of us are committing slow suicide and know it.

Among the Malta people to be seen driving new cars this week are George Delbridge, Reuben Harris and Carl Ahlberg, all having purchased new Buicks from the Saur & O’Brien garage. Karl Gommel is driving a new Ford sedan.

Snooping around Saur & O’Brien’s garage yesterday afternoon, the highest automobile license number of the season was found on a Buick car there. The number 556,794, is without doubt the highest to be seen in this immediate vicinity thus far.

Sylvester Plapp, better known by his weekday name of Ves Plapp, created some little sensation on Monday when he put up the flag on the George Ollman elevator. It was reported around town yesterday that Ves made the climb to the top of the building Monday afternoon as an everyday task, as he soon had the flag on the ropes, and then to the top of the staff.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

Motorists are reminded that the Sycamore parking meters will go into effect on Monday morning at 8 o’clock. All of the meters are in place and persons were seen this morning placing coins in the devices. The hours that the meters will be operating from 8 o’clock in the morning to 6 o’clock in the evening. For those who do not know how to operate the meters, the directions are printed on the front of them. It will take two sizes of coins, a nickel and a penny. One cent will give the motorist twelve minutes of parking, five cents or one nickel will bring one hour of parking and ten cents or two nickels is worth two hours of parking.

Randall Foster of Rollo suffered a painful injury to his head Monday morning while he was planting corn. The automatic corn marker failed to catch and collapsed on his head. Several stitches had to be taken in order to close the wound.

Secretary of State Edward J. Barrett has issued a charter to the DeKalb Wood Products Company, 1205 E. Locust St., DeKalb, the charter having been issued last Saturday. Incorporators are Thure Hallgren, Harold Walker and Conrad Hallgren, the company to manufacture, assemble and sell at wholesale and retail boxes, furniture, novelties, millwork, fence and other related wood, resin, paper and metal products. According to the announcement from the office of the secretary of state, there will be 1,000 shares of common stock at no par value.

Sycamore Sons will have Wally Wrona, old time catcher, in the line-up Friday afternoon when it plays the Rockford Greys at the Sycamore Community Park. Wally will be remembered by the Sycamore fans as a powerful long distance ball hitter and a catcher with one of those bullet-throwing arms. He was a catcher at Camp Grant and also spent two years with the Sons.

T.E. Courtney of DeKalb recently acquired a registered Holstein-Friesian cow from the herd of William F. Brown from Caledonia, according to word received from the Holstein-Friesian Association of America. Change of ownership for this animal, Sunbeam Queen Fobes 2365588, has been officially recorded by the association whose headquarters are located at Brattleboro, Vt. During the past year, the association issued 17,406 registry and transfer certificates to Illinois breeders.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

Because of construction on Annie Glidden Road, drivers on Route 38 are forced to make a U-turn once they discover the road is closed. The county is improving the road to four lines all the way to Dresser Road at a cost of about $750,000. Only residents who live along the road can use the road.

Three juveniles were detained by the DeKalb Police Department for the $115 vandalism to the First Congregational Church of DeKalb on May 24. The three juveniles, two males and one female, have agreed to pay the church for the damages in work at the church. The juveniles admitted that they broke a window in the church, ripped a page from a Bible, broke two microphones, and overturned a podium on May 24.

A picture, “To Russia With Love,” will be shown at the Bethel Assemblies of God Church, 240 Edward St., Sycamore, on Thursday, June 1. This showing will be an opportunity to view some of the work being done behind the Iron Curtain by Underground Evangelism. Underground Evangelism is a gospel outreach to the people of the Communist world. In the film, there are scenes such as: suspense-filled Iron Curtain border crossings, Russian believers worshipping in an “underground” meeting, life in Russia as it is today, dedicated Christians as they risk their lives to cross the Communist borders to deliver Bibles and the joy on the faces of many people as they see the Bibles arriving.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

Some Time Warner Cable customers say the company is gouging them with high prices by charging extra money for channels other companies provide in their basic service packages. The result is simple. They say DeKalb and Sycamore residents pay more for less.

If Matt Schuneman isn’t every parent’s dream, he is at least every college’s. The 17-year-old junior honor student at Sycamore High School received a perfect score on his SAT college entrance exam – a 1600.

Sycamore Mayor Jim Edwards said he has talked with a private ambulance service about a cooperative arrangement with the city to provide some paramedic services. However, both Edwards and Ralph Troeger, of A-Tec Ambulance Service, say those talks are on hold as the city looks at other ways of meeting the need. A proposed program to provide trained paramedics on all fire department shifts was deemed too costly during budget hearings in April and removed from consideration. It was at that point Edwards said he contacted A-Tec about working with the city.

