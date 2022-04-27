Looking Back for April 27, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

Alfred Jackson, an employee of the American Steel & Wire Company, living on South Tenth Street, was seriously injured yesterday about noon time when a big machine on rollers, crushed his foot. Several bones in the foot are believed to be broken and it is planned to take X-rays of the injured foot tomorrow to determine the seriousness of the injury. The ambulance was called yesterday immediately after the accident and the injured man was first taken to the American Steel hospital and then to his home.

Desk Sergeant Concidine of the police force had a little diversion yesterday morning when a couple of the sleepers, strangers to each other, got into a friendly argument. The argument finally became heated and soon several of the fellows suggested a fistic battle to see who was right. The fight began, but that was about all. The sergeant stepped in between the men, and informed them they would both be locked up in the solitary cells unless the fracas stopped.

James Frost, of the Fisk Motor Company, is taking an enforced vacation from work for several days, on account of painful burns received while at work. Frost had been overhauling a car, and the motor was tight. The car had been running and the water in the radiator began to boil. Believing he could remedy the matter by adding water to the radiator, Frost removed the cap. As he loosened the gap, it was blown off, and a stream of boiling water forced up the man’s sleeve. He was taken to a surgeon’s office and the burns dressed, but it will be two weeks or more before he will be able to resume his work. The arm from the wrist to the elbow was badly burned.

A new garage in Cortland is beginning to look like a building. It will not be long before it will be completed.

President Harding will deliver the first “Main Street” address of his administration tomorrow. From the platform in front of the village store at Point Pleasant, Ohio, he will address a gathering about the great citizen and soldier who was born there, U. S. Grant.

In answering the alarm of fire received from the George Halloran home Sunday forenoon, one of the fire trucks was handicapped to some extent by a Ford car and another machine driven by a businessman of the city, who, evidently believed they must get to the fire ahead of the department. A third car, which cut in directly ahead of the fire wagon was driven by a girl, and when the sound of the siren was heard, the young lady and the owner of the car changed seats, again compelling the fire truck to slow up. It should be remembered by all automobile owners that a fire wagon of any description has the right of way and other vehicles should pull to the side of the curb and stop until the apparatus has passed.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

Nestled along the quiet Kishwaukee River about four miles out on the North First Street road in a triangular plot of 54 acres of level meadow land is one of DeKalb County’s “bird roosts.” It’s the Kishwaukee Airport Inc. and its man-made birds that “roost” on that little field which, 18 months ago, was a cornfield on the old Salkawske farm. Now, it’s an airport owned and managed by two of the Salkawske boys, Joe and Al, and a third partner, Ed Schoemperien of DeKalb. Eighteen airplanes use Kishwaukee as their “home field” and are “parked” there in hangers or tied up securely beside them.

Motorists are again complaining of the brick pavement on alternate Route 30, west of this city. Not only is the surface rough as it has been for many years, but bricks are beginning to work loose and stick up at an angle with consequent peril to weak tires.

A couple of miles west of the city limits there is a hole developing that will be big enough to take a bath in if the wear continues.

All vital statistic registrars in Illinois have been advised that daylight saving time is not a “life or death matter” and that all records should be made according to Central Standard Time.

Jean Holmes of Esmond was bitten on the left heel by their hound dog on Thursday night while she was roller skating. She was taken to the office of a physician where she was given a shot and the injury was bandaged.

A cloudburst which struck DeKalb last evening was too much for drains to handle and water backed up and flooded many basements. Reports of flooded basements were not confined to any certain area but were common in all sections of the city.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

Despite the continued Communist offensive, President Nixon has decided to pull another 20,000 troops out of Vietnam, but he said the bombing raids on the north would continue as long as the attack persists.

Apollo 16′s astronauts landed in the Pacific today, carrying a treasure of 245 pounds of rocks and predicting that the next-to-last U.S. moon adventure would unlock still more of the lunar secrets.

The advisory committee of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has recommended that its members vote to delete a section of their constitution limiting membership to whites.

Sixty girls will participate in the Northern Illinois University Laboratory School’s 13th and last Synchronized Swim Show Friday and Saturday. “Over the Rainbow” is the theme. The 60 third- through eighth-grade girls will perform 10 swimming compositions and all will join in the Grand Finale, a water ballet done to the music of “People.” This finale has become a Lab School tradition.

In observation of its 76th anniversary, Henderson’s Department Store in Sycamore is holding a weekend jubilee celebration from Thursday through Monday. Henderson’s, located at the corner of State of Somonauk streets in downtown Sycamore, is the city’s largest store and carries the widest variety of merchandise for the entire family.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

With the new Sears opening its doors to the public, there is more than meets the eye. The new location at 2583 Sycamore Road has nearly doubled in square footage compared to its former site on DeKalb Avenue and has expanded its product line. Yet, there is another significant change. Sears will use the new store, located behind Boston Market, as the national training facility for new Sears Authorized Retail Dealer Store owners.

A line of cars wound around the Sycamore McDonald’s as they waited to purchase Happy Meals with Teenie Beanie Babies at the drive-through yesterday. Traffic was backed up onto DeKalb Avenue and required police to distract traffic in the area.

Although many of the details are still pending, the DeKalb community may have access to a new family entertainment center by next year. Carmikel Cinemas Inc., a movie theater company based in Georgia, has teamed up with Wal-Mart in developing plans for three family entertainment centers in the Midwest, including one in DeKalb’s Northland Plaza by the spring of 1998.

– Compiled by Sue Breese