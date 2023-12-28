2023 MidWeek Year in Review: Top feature stories

A goat gets ready for a nail trim as Didi Dowling, owner and executive director of Live, Learn and Lead, (right) and Cathy Best, executive director of programs, look on Friday, March 31, 2023, at their barn in Hampshire. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Before laying out goals for the new year, it’s often fun to have a look back on the year that has been had.

These are 12 stories featured in the pages of The MidWeek in 2023 for our year in review.

Husband and wife Tyler Cinnamon and Nelly Cheboi co-founded TechLit Africa, a nonprofit organization which redistributes recycled technology to build computer labs in Kenyan schools. (Photo provided )

Nelly Cheboi, a Shabbona based software engineer who was born in Kenya, said she just assumed she wouldn’t win when she found out she was nominated to be CNN’s Hero of the year.

Cheboi was on a New York stage when she was named the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year.

“I really did not believe I was going to win, and so when I heard my name I don’t know, I was just overwhelmed,” Cheboi said.

Edwin Drury, 87, was an underclassman in high school when he met a woman named Joan through friends in DeKalb, and nearly three-quarters of a century later he celebrated his 71st Valentine’s Day with her.

Joan Drury, 87, and Edwin Drury, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren last September.

“I met my wife through her twin sister,” Edwin Drury, who goes by Morry, said. “I was with some of my friends at a drive-in on West Lincoln Highway. I had seen her probably a year before getting on a bus in Sycamore – I thought what a beautiful lady.”

March – Sycamore woman first to undergo new procedure for congestive heart failure at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb

On March 3, 2023, Diana Morrasy-Carls smiles while talking about the peace of mind she's found since she was implanted with a CardioMEMs device at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.

A Sycamore woman suffering from congestive heart failure said she’s been given peace of mind after becoming the first patient to receive a new type of heart implant at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

Considering she was the first to undergo the operation at Kishwaukee Hospital, Diana Morrasy-Carls said she was a little nervous before she was implanted with the device. She said she’s found, however, that it transformed her ability to be at ease regarding her health concerns.

“I was a little nervous when I was going to have it done because I was the first one,” Morrasy-Carls said. “And I hope that people that are considering this will do it. You have to get on the pillow daily – I’ve skipped a few days but not many – and I just feel, like it gives me peace of mind.”

Didi Dowling, owner and executive director of Live, Learn and Lead, pets some of the baby goats Friday, March 31, 2023, at their barn in Hampshire. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Live Learn and Lead – a vocational farm in Hampshire – is doing well after more than three years of serving the public through programming it said transforms the mind, body and spirit.

Didi Dowling, owner and executive director of Live Learn and Lead, said individuals who are helped by her 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization are taught life skills, such as work ethic, cooking, home and animal care as well as basic mechanics. The organization is based in Hampshire but operates throughout the region, including DeKalb, Boone, Kane, McHenry and Lake counties.

The charitable organization exists today because Dowling decided she wanted to find a way to work out of her barn after getting a master’s degree in social work from George Williams College of Aurora University in Williams Bay, Wisconsin.

“I basically wanted to have my barn be my office, so I created Live Learn and Lead,” Dowling said.

On Friday, April 28, 2023 the new Chief Executive Officer of Kishwaukee Family YMCA Brian Bickner smiles while talking to children in a preschool class hosted inside the facility. (Camden Lazenby)

A Sycamore resident, who has worked at Kishwaukee Family YMCA for almost 30 years, has been chosen as the new chief executive officer of the local branch of the nonprofit organization.

Brian Bickner, 54, was tabbed as the new head of the local facility after holding the position on an interim basis since November 2022.

“It’s exciting,” Bickner said. “I wasn’t looking for a CEO position specifically, but when this one opened up, I wanted this one. ... I’ve been here almost 30 years full time. It’s a part of me. I want to see this [YMCA] succeed.”

Kirkland Tree Commission members (from left to right) Jeff Miller, Michelle Chambers, Village Trustee Brian Benes, Kirkland Public Works Superintendent Jim Stark, Dawn Darling and Dale Giebel plant a swamp oak tree in a Kirkland park on April 28, 2023. (Provided by Jeff Miller and the Kirkland Tree Commission)

About 10 months after some Kirkland residents expressed dismay at a village project that required trees to be cut down, the group has turned that frustration into a goal: to make Kirkland a green city.

Residents recently reformed the Kirkland Tree Commission, a cooperative effort meant to enhance the community’s canopy in collaboration with the village.

Dozens of trees were removed by the village of Kirkland from the strip of grass between Kirkland neighborhood roads and the adjacent sidewalks in August 2022 to make way for a new curb and sewer system.

Village officials said they’d tried to find a way to install the new sewer system without needing to remove trees, but they determined that removal was the “safest, most viable solution,” Village President Ryan Block said at the time.

Tammy McMahan, (left) founder and executive director of the Ruth Project, along with her daughter Ashley, storehouse manager with the group, talk Thursday, July 13, 2023, in the greenhouse at the organization’s 33-acre farm in Sycamore. The Ruth Project is a group based in Elgin that provides support for foster parents and children. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

The Ruth Project, an organization that aims to give love and help to children in foster care and the families that take them in, has expanded to a 33-acre farm at the corner of Sycamore, DeKalb and Cortland.

The founder and executive director of the Ruth Project, Tammy McMahan, who’s fostered more than 23 children, said she and her family privately bought the Sycamore property and began residing there in April 2023, so the 501(c)(3) nonprofit could use the 33-acre farm as a place to facilitate events for a community of foster families.

“Here – it was purposeful – was our second step. And that was to purchase the farm so that we could do ongoing events and support the families. Whether individually – so we’ll have events here that will just have one family and we’ll have them over for dinner,” Tammy McMahan said. “And we’ve had over 300 Ruth dinners ... and we’ve only been here for three months.”

August – First United Methodist of DeKalb prepares for grand opening in new home

First United Methodist Church in DeKalb opened its new church building for worship in June, but the grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 10. Photo taken Aug. 4, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

First United Methodist Church in DeKalb has moved into a brand new building, and the congregation will host an official grand opening on Sept. 10 with a festival after morning service.

The grand opening is scheduled for September, but the congregation has been worshipping in the new church at 2501 N. Annie Glidden Road since late June, less than a year after the building’s groundbreaking.

Senior Pastor the Rev. Jonathan Crail said First United Methodist Church in DeKalb had a building study conducted about 20 years ago, and found it would be more cost effective to build a new church than it would be to renovate the church’s former home at 317 N. Fourth St. in DeKalb. Congregants had gathered there since 1909.

More than 100 years later, church leaders knew it was time to move on.

September – Kirkland Lions Club celebrates 75 years of service

Ed Davis, the oldest living member of the Kirkland Lion's Club, stands outside the club's meeting place on Sept. 15, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

Seventy-five years after a Kirkland resident raised enough money to put on a Fourth of July fireworks show for the village, the community club that was started to thank him is still going strong.

The Kirkland Lions Club’s Fourth of July celebration has been held annually ever since Corwin Lamont – a grocery store operator – raised $300 for the first celebration in 1948. What continued his initiative was the community’s gratitude and charity, according to the club.

Ed Davis, 82, moved to the area when he was in high school. He wasn’t around for the club’s founding, but he said he figures he’s the oldest living member of the club.

“One thing I’m kind of proud of is, when I got in the Lion’s Club ... I always took my vacation around the Fourth of July to help with the Fourth of July celebrations, and put in some long hours and really, you feel like you’ve accomplished something doing that,” Davis said.

Images resembling multi-colored QR-codes are what make NaviLens work. They've been added to buildings, office doors and buses to create a network of codes for the phones of NaviLens users to detect. (Photo provided by Katharine Whitelaw )

Northern Illinois University recently unveiled a new digital app meant to help aid those who are blind or visually impaired around campus.

According to a university officials, NIU is the first university in the U.S. to install NaviLens, an innovative wayfinding app.

Katharine Whitelaw, an information technology accessibility officer at NIU, has spearheaded the implementation of the Spain-based accessibility app NaviLens. The smartphone app uses distinctive, black, blue, magenta and yellow codes placed on buildings, buses and navigation information signs to help the user navigate.

November – CASA DeKalb celebrates 30 years of advocacy for children in DeKalb County

CASA DeKalb County Executive Director Jill Olson (right) talks to Emma Warner, grant and marketing coordinator with CASA, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in the conference room at their office in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb County children in tough situations have had court appointed special advocates help them through the judicial system for the past 30 years thanks to CASA DeKalb County.

Since 1993, if a child or family of children are being brought through the court system because of alleged abuse or neglect from their guardian, CASA DeKalb advocates are appointed as the child’s guardians at law for the entirety of court proceedings.

Jill Olson, who’s been executive director of CASA DeKalb County for the past 23 years, said each advocacy usually last about three years. They’re appointed to ensure the children aren’t pressured by their next of kin during court proceedings.

“We are there to be their voice in court, and to make sure that they are receiving these services that they need. We often times act as the eyes and ears of the judge because understandably the judge is being asked to make decisions about what’s going to happen to these children. Are they ultimately going to be returned home to their families? So it’s important for the judge to have as much factual information as possible, and we provide that,” Olson said.

December – DeKalb County residents carry on Goodfellows tradition

President of the DeKalb and Sycamore Goodfellows, Sandy Lancaster (left) wears a Santa hat while Christel Springmire begins wrapping gifts at the Goodfellows gift wrapping party inside Blumen Gardens on Dec. 13, 2023. (Camden Lazenby)

An annual charitable tradition that was started by an anonymous assistant attorney to the city of Chicago 114 years ago lives on in the generous acts of DeKalb County residents known as the Goodfellows.

According to Goodfellows of DeKalb and Sycamore, the Christmastime initiative was started in 1909 – when a man published an anonymous letter in the Chicago Tribune calling for good fellows (of any gender) to volunteer to deliver presents (of any value) to less advantaged children on Christmas Eve.

The call to action was published on Dec. 10, 1909. Three days later, according to the Chicago Tribune, 1,011 good fellows had signed up to help 7,610 Chicago children. As word of the good tiding spread, some began to emulate the anonymous gift giving elsewhere. The Goodfellows never became a national organization but the tradition of giving Christmas gifts to children on Christmas Eve has taken hold in DeKalb County.

“It’s a way for people to share Christmas magic with kids who may not receive much for Christmas. They’ll get toys from different programs, Toys for Tots or whatever,” said Christel Springmire, of Sycamore, who for the past 20 years has been volunteering and donating with the Goodfellows of DeKalb and Sycamore.