Summer in DeKalb County: Festivals, concerts and events abound

DeKALB – Summer is around the corner and in DeKalb County there’s a multitude of events, festivals and concerts to partake in between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

Among the first festivals to take place is Genoa Days, a half week-long fundraiser for the Genoa Fire Protection District. It’s one of the three times per year Main Street in downtown Genoa is shut down, said Krissy Johnson, executive director of Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce.

“DeKalb County is a great place to live, work and play,” Johnson said. “And we have so many different activities.”

Here’s what’s going on in DeKalb County this summer:

Genoa Days

Dates: June 7 to 10

Place: Downtown Genoa

Hosted by the Genoa-Kingston Fire Department, the 87th Genoa Days is a four-day fundraising carnival that includes amusement rides, nightly entertainment, food, games and live music. $25 wristbands can be bought for festivities on June 8 and 10.

Genoa Days culminates on June 10 with a parade at 1 p.m. but it starts with a major announcement at 8 p.m. June 7 when the winners of the annual King and Queen contest, sponsored by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, will be announced.

Malta Days

Dates: June 9 to 11

Place: Downtown Malta

Malta Days is a three-day festival that celebrates all things Malta. Complete with a carnival, beer garden and soundstage, Malta Days has most of the amenities other larger festivals in the area have.

A 5K tractor trot and car show are slated for the morning of June 10, and there will be live music the evenings of June 9 and 10, as well as the afternoon of June 11.

DeKalb Pride Fest and March

Dates: June 22

Places: Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

A LGBTQ+ friendly resource and fun fair will take place at 2:30 p.m. June 22 in downtown DeKalb as part of Pride Month. The inclusive event is open to all ages and seeks to celebrate and promote visibility, acceptance and a sense of community for LGBTQ+ individuals in the area.

A march promoting LGBTQ+ rights will go through downtown DeKalb at 6 p.m. before the Egyptian Theatre holds a free showing of the Netflix film “Freak Show” at 7 p.m.

Kirkland Lions 75th annual Fourth of July celebration

Dates: July 1 to 4

Place: Franklin Township Park, Kirkland

The 75th annual Kirkland Lion Fourth of July celebration is scheduled to begin July 1 and will continue until sundown on July 4 when a fireworks display goes off. According to the Kirkland Lions, it’s the largest fireworks display in northern Illinois. The four-day festival will have nightly music, a carnival and a food stand with a variety of American and Midwest food staples. On July 2, a car and tractor show will commence at 10 a.m. and a Fourth of July parade will start at 11 a.m. July 4.

Sandwich Freedom Days parade and fireworks

Dates: July 1

Place: Downtown Sandwich

Sandwich Freedom Days will kick off with a parade from downtown Sandwich at 10 a.m. that leads to the Sandwich Fairgrounds. That evening, just after dark, a fireworks display will take place for viewers at the fairgrounds. Admission is $5 – cash only – per vehicle. In the event of rain the fireworks display will be rescheduled for July 2.

DeKalb Fourth of July celebration and fireworks

Dates: July 4

Place: Hopkins Park, DeKalb

The city of DeKalb’s Independence Day celebration starts bright and early at 8 a.m. July 4 for the annual Independence Day Run and Walk, but the festivities don’t stop there. A magic show will take place in Hopkins Park at 2 p.m., alongside a variety of games, activities and food vendors. The DeKalb Municipal Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. and a fireworks display will go off 30 minutes after sunset.

17th annual Let’s Dance Big Band Weekend

Dates: July 7 to 9

Place: Duke Ellington Ballroom, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb

Just Make it Happen Productions is bringing back the Let’s Dance Big Band Weekend to DeKalb for its 17th rendition this summer. The four-day event will feature different musical acts each night. On July 7, an eight-piece band, on July 8, a 17-piece band and a cabaret dance, and on July 9, the Dick Elliot Orchestra from Chicago will perform. Those attending are encouraged to make a $10 donation per person.

Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show

Date: July 30

Place: Downtown Sycamore

Hundreds of cars and motorcycles are expected to shut down the streets of downtown Sycamore on July 30 for the 23rd annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show. The day-long car show will begin at 8 a.m. but participants will be able to select a parking spot as early as 7 a.m. Participants can register with the Sycamore Car Club before July 10 for $10 or they can register on the day of the show for $20. Registration is open until noon, opening ceremonies begin at 12:15 p.m. and awards for the cars in the show will be announced at 3 p.m.

Cortland Summer Fest

Dates: Aug. 11 to 13

Place: Cortland Lions Club, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland

Cortland Summer Fest is a three-day event held each August. Details are far and few between about this year’s festival, but according to the Cortland Lions Den, the 2023 Cortland Summer Fest is scheduled for the second weekend of August.

9th annual Cruisin’ to Genoa Car Show

Date: Aug. 19

Place: Main Street, downtown Genoa

The 9th annual Cruisin’ to Genoa car show will be held in downtown Genoa and is free to the public. Those who wish to display a car in the show will have to pay a registration fee. Participants can register their car on the day of the show for $15 but if they register before Aug. 17 the cost is $10.

After more than three hours of voting, the winners of a variety of different car show categories will be announced through a trophy presentation at 3 p.m.

DeKalb Corn Fest

Dates: Aug. 25 to 27

Place: Downtown DeKalb

One of the last free music festivals in Illinois, the 44th annual DeKalb Corn Fest will shut down Lincoln Highway in the city of DeKalb on the last weekend of August. Boiled corn, carnival rides, craft vendors, festival food and more will be complimented by headlining country music artist, and American Idol season 10 winner, Scotty McCreery.

McCreery will play 9 p.m. Aug. 26 in downtown DeKalb.

Sycamore Ribs Rhythm and Brews Fest

Date: Aug. 26

Place: Downtown Sycamore, at the corner of Somonauk and Elm streets

Sycamore’s Ribs Rhythm and Brews Fest is a six-hour celebration of barbecue, beer and blues music in downtown Sycamore. Two bands, including Back County Roads, and a DJ will present live music from 5 to 11 p.m.

At least four barbecue venders and an ice cream vendor are expected to sell food at the festival, and just before headlining band, Back County Roads, takes the stage at 8 p.m. the winners of the barbecue contest (judged by well-known locals) will be announced.

DeKalb Kite Fest

Date: Sept. 10

Place: DeKalb Kiwanis Park, 391 Fairview Drive

The 18th annual DeKalb Kite Fest will take to the skies at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 from Kiwanis Park in the city of DeKalb. The family-friendly event is free to the public and participants are encouraged to either bring their own kites or sit back and watch what soars above them.

135th Sandwich Fair

Dates: Sept. 6 to 10

Place: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road

The 135th annual Sandwich Fair is slated to take place just after the Labor Day holiday weekend in September. The fair’s schedule and details still are being ironed out for the 2023 rendition of the event, but on top of the usual fair entertainment like carnival rides, the fair has recently put on concerts, tractor and truck pulls, an antique car show and a demolition derby.