It’s time to watch – but don’t shoot your eye out – Stage Coach Players’ holiday production ‘A Christmas Story’

DeKALB – Ralphie, the Old Man, the infamous leg lamp and the long-desired Red Ryder BB gun and all its accompaniments will make their stage debut Thursday in Stage Coach Players’ holiday season production of “A Christmas Story.”

The DeKalb theater group’s December production, directed by Stewart Ogilvie, will bring a little bit of “cross media” to the classic 1940s Christmas comedy tale that follows schoolboy Ralphie Parker and his quest to get the Christmas gift of his dreams.

Ogilvie said he contacted an old friend and coworker, Bill Daer – from his days working as a producer at a TV station affiliated with the American Broadcasting Company – to produce the cross media component.

“He has his own video production company [Straw Man Productions], so all the stuff with the bad guys and climbing over the fence and you know, trying to hide behind the swing sets and all that, and Ralphie shooting them out the window; we did all that on video,” Ogilvie said. “And it’s going to be a part of the set while Ralphie’s at the window shooting they’ll be able to see the actual what’s going on outside right next to him.”

It’ll be an A++ opening night as the show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Shows to follow will also be 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10, a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 11, more 7:30 p.m. showings Dec. 15, 16 and 17, ending with a 2 p.m. Dec. 18 matinee.

For tickets, visit www.stagecoachplayers.com/buy-tickets or stop by the theater box office at 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb. Theatergoers are asked to call the box office ahead of time at 815-758-1940 to ensure staff will be there to receive them during hours.

Ogilvie is using the cross media to illustrate a scene where the protagonist, Ralphie Parker – played by Oscar Boies – daydreams about using a Red Ryder BB gun to protect his family from criminals – at least that’s how it happens in the 1983 film directed by Bob Clark.

Stewart Ogilvie, who was elected to the DeKalb County Board in the Nov. 8 midterm election, stands on stage during rehearsal of Stage Coach Players' production of "A Christmas Story" on Dec. 1, 2022. (Camden Lazenby)

Some things that happen off screen in the film may happen before the eyes of the audience in the local production.

“I’m personally thrilled to break the leg lamp and throw a little fit over that,” Lori Brubaker, who plays Ralphie’s mom, said before a rehearsal on Dec. 1. “Yes, it’s going to be very exciting.”

Brubaker, who started performing with Stage Coach Players in 2019 with “It’s a Wonderful Life” said working with the community theater group has “been really wonderful” for her.

“Everybody kind of starts to become like a good family and this is like a nice respite. I mean we all take care of each other here and yet we’re pretty well known in the community, which is pretty nice,” Brubaker said. “I really enjoy it here, it’s kind of my happy place.”

Scott Mueller, who plays opposite Brubaker, as Ralphie’s curmudgeonly old man, said Brubaker’s character is “the underrated hero of the show.”

It’s Mueller’s first time performing with Stage Coach.

“It has been a great opportunity, and little known fact I only ended up auditioning for the show because my own daughter is in the show as well,” Mueller said. “She asked me to audition with her and I just happened to get cast as the old man.”

Michael Carlson, director of music at Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore, rehearses on Dec. 1, 2022. (Camden Lazenby)

Michael Carlson, coordinator of music at Salem Lutheran Church in Sycamore, is performing as grown-up Ralphie, who narrates Ralphie’s cheeky reflections to the audience.

“This is just fun, it’s just for fun. It’s to give people a chance to laugh, there’s not a lot of substance here,” Carlson said. “It’s just kind of an opportunity to let loose.”

Carlson moved from the state of Oregon to DeKalb County to be closer to family a year and a half ago.

“For me, being new to town it’s a great chance to get to know some other actors and kind of have fun with them,” Carlson said.

Aside from the Red Ryder BB gun and the scandalous breaking of the infamous leg lamp, audiences can expect to see other classic “A Christmas Story” bits, such as when Ralphie’s school friend, Flick, gets his tongue stuck to a frozen pole. Ogilvie said he himself learned that lesson – that tongues and frozen metal don’t mix – the hard way as a kid.

“I had two older sisters and an aluminum screen door when I was growing up,” Ogilvie said. “I also learned the hard way that you shouldn’t pull your tongue off. You should use warm water and pour it on it.”