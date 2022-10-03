Taizé, an evening of prayer, meditation and music, returns to DeKalb

DeKALB – The community is invited to take part in Taizé, an evening of prayer, meditation and music, which will return to DeKalb on Friday, Oct. 7.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 900 Normal Road in DeKalb.

Participants will meet for a meditative candlelit gathering that is “simple, beautiful and about praying and listening with the whole self rather than with the mind only,” according to a news release.

“By singing together simple chants, those participating in the way of Taizé are invited to enter into prayer and attention to the sacred,” according to the release.

Taizé, an ecumenical community in France, has long been committed to promoting and praying for reconciliation, peace and unity.

St. Paul’s will offer the meditative prayer evening on the first Friday of each month through Christmas – Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.

For information, call the Rev. Barbara A.T. Wilson, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in DeKalb, at 815-756-4888.