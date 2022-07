Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for May. The sixth-grade students are Piper Kearsing, Jaxon McPheters, Claire Hua and Tatum McClure. The seventh-grade students are Kendall Green, Viggo Vilaseca, Sydney Fabrizius and Brian Weigel. The eighth-grade students are Brooke Lando, Michael Rebholz, Samantha Maxwell and Julia Weaver. (Photo provided by Sycamore Middle School)