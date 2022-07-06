City of DeKalb seeks public’s input on next decade of development

DeKALB – More than a dozen people turned out to the DeKalb Public Library for a recent open house as the city of DeKalb seeks public input to help guide the city’s future plans.

It was the first of two scheduled public meetings to invite residents to weigh in on the city’s comprehensive plan, which officials said will set DeKalb’s next decade.

The 70-plus-page document, which is posted to the city’s website, is meant to help guide city leaders through urban planning. The comprehensive plan is meant to tackle everything from public infrastructure, community, residential and economic development, transportation, facilities and land use. As the public weighs in on priorities to set, the city is expected to take feedback into consideration as the DeKalb City Council helps set plans for funding and implementation.

The city last updated its comprehensive plan in 2005, officials said.

“We’re hoping that what we’ve projected here is sensible for the next five to 10 years approximately and, hopefully, in less than 10 years there’s another review,” City Manager Bill Nicklas said during the first session June 30.

The city plans to host another open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, to solicit more feedback. DeKalb’s Planning and Zoning Commission then will hold another public hearing in August, followed by expected discussion at the City Council level.

Nicklas said the city encourages the public to provide input on what’s proposed.

“We’re taking in comments, suggestions, ideas, and we’ll be discussing what comes out of the open houses with the Plan Commission, then ultimately proceed to the City Council, which will take us time as well,” he said. “We’ll have probably a couple sittings to discuss the proposed plan there.”

Among the new elements of the proposed comprehensive plan update are urban design guidelines, which DeKalb Planning Director Dan Olson said will help the city in reviewing the aesthetic components of new developments.

DeKalb in recent years has seen significant development take root, both residential and commercial. Several apartment buildings are in the works from DeKalb-based Pappas Development downtown and around the city.

The south side also has welcomed businesses such as social media giant Meta, Facebook’s parent company, which is building a 2.4 million-square-foot data center facility on more than 500 acres along Route 23 and Gurler Road. Near the facility lies confectioner Ferrara Candy Co., and what soon will be a distribution center by online retailer Amazon.

Other independent-owned small businesses also have settled downtown in recent years.

Olson said an updated comprehensive plan could include language that would stipulate land use for future developments, including aesthetic and architectural guidance.

“What we’re proposing here is to strengthen that language in our [unified development ordinance], particularly with special uses, to give us that opportunity and then give some guidance on what things should look like between residential, commercial and industrial,” Olson said. “Right now, through our zoning process, we do review architectural renderings that come in with projects if it’s a planned development or special use. We have that option.”

Olson said the city has seen a need for urban design guidelines.

“We’ve had a few projects come in that there had been comments on how it appeared,” he said. “Maybe [giving] it a little bit better design to those. So, we want to develop guidelines to help developers when you share with them, so they know what direction the city wants to go into when we go through projects.”

Brian Grainger, a builder for By Grainger Communities, was among those who dropped in for the open house. Grainger, who lives in nearby Sycamore, said he felt compelled to take part in the meeting.

“I like to keep up on what’s going on and see if there are any opportunities in the area,” Grainger said.

Grainger said he maintains a positive outlook about the idea of potentially building in DeKalb in the future.

“We haven’t had any projects here in a while because there hasn’t been as much demand in DeKalb as in Sycamore, so we tend to build wherever people ask us to build,” he said. “It really relates to demand. But we’re hopeful demand would be increasing.”

DeKalb resident Susan Johnson attended the open house with her husband, Steve. She said she felt the draft plan left her hanging for information.

“The one thing that wasn’t addressed that I saw initially was multigenerational homes, and I asked [Planning Director Dan Olson] to consider that in the plan also,” Johnson said. “It’s different than single family. It’s different multifamily, it’s a family with multiple generations within a household.”

Johnson said she thought the proposed comprehensive plan update didn’t detail trends related to multigenerational households’ prevalence in the city.

Johnson said she wished more people would have turned out for the open house to provide input.

In the meantime, residents and community members can direct questions and comments on the city’s draft plan to Dan Olson by calling 815-748-2361 or emailing dan.olson@cityofdekalb.com.