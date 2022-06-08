In season: DeKalb, Sycamore farmers markets ready for summer

DeKALB – Julie and Martin Claar wandered between booths of fresh produce, each with a small child under one arm while keeping an eye on two boys who were straggling behind, enjoying flavored honey straws from Willow Creek Honey out of Shabbona.

The Claars were among the first patrons at the season-opening DeKalb Farmers Market on June 2.

The market, hosted by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, is held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, June through September, in the Frank Van Buer Plaza at the corner of North Second and East Locust streets in downtown DeKalb. There will be more than 30 vendors throughout the summer, with products ranging from produce and plants to knitted crafts and goat milk soaps.

Veteran vendors like Larson’s Country Market and Theis Farm Market are back, and new vendors like Early Bird Farms and Dirty Bird 815′s food truck will debut.

Larson’s and Theis have had booths at the DeKalb Farmers Market since its beginning in 1995. This year, Larson’s has introduced The Candle Farm, a candle company that Brandon Larson said is run out of their house on the farm.

Rob Pomdelick, a fifth-generation farmer has been working the Theis stand since he was 4 years old when his mother was running it. Pomdelick said they did very well at the market last year and he has high hopes for 2022.

Husband and wife duo Joshua and Elena Hunt are “bringing sustainability to the neighborhood” as they debuted their microgreens business, Early Bird Farms, at the DeKalb market.

The couple is expecting their first child this summer, and recently started the growing operation in their home. The Hunts said their microgreens were selling better than expected, and they were enjoying teaching people about the process.

Kathy Best and Didi Dowling, owners of Live Learn & Lead, a vocational farm organization in Hampshire, sold goat milk soap and lotion to fundraise for their programs at the farm. They offer goat yoga classes and programs for children to come to the farm and learn work ethics.

At the Crafted Corner, local author and artist Sara McAllister sold copies of her children’s book “The Adventures of Frank E. Furtor” and knitted toy characters from the book.

Three food trucks served hot food at the June 2 market: Dirty Bird 815, Slow Smoke BBQ out of Sycamore, and Tinez Tacos out of Malta.

Local musicians will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. each week during the live lunch music series put on by the Egyptian Theatre.

The DeKalb Farmers Market accepts cash, credit and debit cards and the Illinois Link card. It also offers a Link match program, doubling the money spent on Link cards up to $25 on fresh produce.

Virgina Filicetti, market and events manager with the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, said the market has grown in recent years, and they hope to see that continue this year.

“Since the market is outside, it’s more airy, people feel more comfortable,” said Filicetti.

Sycamore Farmers Market opens June 7

After changing locations in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sycamore Farmers Market will return to downtown for its 17th year.

Shelby Crackel, events and marketing director with the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is expecting to see more business at the market and all other events in 2022.

This year’s market will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June through September, on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St.

There will be about 15 vendors each week with pop-up vendors and food trucks throughout the year. Shady Tree Farm Market and Tin Shed Farm are some of the veteran vendors that will be in attendance.

DJ Chris will be the musical guest for the first Tuesday of the season, with different local artists performing weekly.

There will be farms with fresh fruits, vegetables and plants, a cheese vendor, a mushroom vendor, local honey, handmade soaps and granola.

“It’s really important to buy local and eat fresh,” said Crackel. “It really helps these small business owners a lot.”