Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for February. The sixth-grade students are Olivia Hall, Jacob Lawton, Fiona Holtz and Jay Knitt. The seventh-grade students are Addison Rodgriguez, Xander Lewis, Daniela Gallegos and Jared Lanting. The eighth-grade students are Krista Cobb, Jack Smith, Lila Ezell and Justin Wu. (Photo provided by Sycamore Middle School)