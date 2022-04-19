Safe Passage hosts ‘Vagina Monologues’ benefit performance

DeKALB – Safe Passage will host a benefit performance Friday of “The Vagina Monologues” by award-winning playwright Eve Ensler.

The performance will take place Friday, April 22 at Stage Coach Theater, 126 S. Fifth St. in DeKalb, with a curtain time of 7:30 p.m.

The women in this performance will be the same actresses who were showcased in Stage Coach Players’ Black Box production in February.

Tickets for this single performance cost $25 with the proceeds going to benefit Safe Passage, DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center. Additional monetary donations will be welcomed at the performance.

Tickets can be bought online at www.stagecoachplayers.com or at the door on the day of the event. To learn more about Safe Passage, visit www.safepassagedv.org.