Kindred spirit: Local Ukrainian families react to the war overseas

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, people around the world tuned into news outlets and paid close attention to the war overseas.

According to Reuters, as of April 15, the Russo-Ukrainian War has displaced approximately 11 million Ukrainians, destroyed at least 1,800 buildings and caused more than $565 billion in property damage. Although casualty reports vary wildly, it is reported that at least 41,000 people have died in the war.

Two local families have been directly impacted by the Russo-Ukrainian War: they have family there, with whom they remain in close contact with; they have been to the cities that are being bombed and destroyed by the Russian military; and they have been losing sleep, worrying about the future of Ukraine.

Uliana Baylor, 14, of Sycamore, has family members in Ukraine. Uliana, pictured sitting on the right, lives in Sycamore with her adoptive parents, Scott and Anne Baylor, her 15-year-old adoptive sister Delaney, and the family's two dogs, Charlie and Bella. (Katrina Milton)

Too Close to Home: Uliana Baylor

When Uliana Baylor, 14, of Sycamore first heard about the Russian invasion of Ukraine around 10 p.m. Feb. 23, she immediately called her aunt who lives in Ukraine.

“My aunt was sleeping, because it was only 6 a.m. there, and she asked me, ‘What are you talking about? Everything is quiet here,’” Uliana said.

Uliana stayed home from school the following day, paying close attention to the news and keeping in contact with her family.

Uliana is from Slavutych, Ukraine, in the north central part of the country. The city of about 25,000 people is located 50 miles from the Russian border and 6 miles from the Belarussian border. The city was built for the evacuated personnel of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant after the 1986 disaster that occurred near the city of Pripyat.

Uliana’s parents died when she was 4 years old, and she was raised by her aunt and uncle. She met the Baylor family of Sycamore through a foreign exchange student program in 2019. On Aug. 25, 2021, the Baylor family’s adoption of Uliana was finalized.

Uliana lives with her adoptive parents, Scott and Anne Baylor, her 15-year-old adoptive sister Delaney, and their two dogs, Charlie and Bella. Uliana and Delaney are both freshmen at Sycamore High School.

Through her family members in Ukraine, Uliana and her adoptive family keep up-to-date on what’s happening in Slavutych.

“There are air raid sirens, people hide in bomb shelters and people can’t sleep at night,” Uliana said. “When the Russians first came into my city, they kidnapped our mayor and families were asked to turn in anything more than a hunting rifle. Then they started rationing the food. Three days after the start of the war, grocery stores were cleaned out. There was no milk, no bread, no eggs, no meat, only some canned goods. Gas [for cars] can’t be found.”

Receiving food and supplies has also been difficult, if not impossible, because roads have been destroyed, the bridge into the city was demolished and there are land mines around the city.

“The Russian army is staged in Belarus,” Uliana said. “They came to our city and took TVs, cellphones, computers and looted the houses. Then they went back to Belarus and sold the items for money.”

Uliana doesn’t hear from her aunt as often as she’d like because her aunt is worried about the Russians wire-tapping, listening in on conversations and using cellphones to track locations.

“One day, my aunt messaged me with no context saying, ‘Be happy’ with a heart [emoji] and that’s it,” Uliana said.

“We learned later that there was bombing in the city and her aunt could feel the windows shaking,” Anne Baylor said. “She didn’t know if she’d survive it. I guess that was her way of saying goodbye.”

Uliana often gets questions about the war and Ukraine from classmates and other students. She helped a middle school social studies teacher refine a presentation and explained to students what was happening overseas.

Uliana said that hearing of what’s happening in Ukraine is unimaginable.

“It’s horrifying to think of,” she said. “I try not to overthink about it. I try to focus on other things. It’s just really hard. … I just feel helpless. I want to help the people still in Ukraine, but it’s really hard.”

Baylor said it’s difficult to look in their family’s pantry and see it full of food.

“I wish I could just transport the food we have, the medicine and supplies we have, over there so they have what they need,” she said. “We were told they had to wait three hours in line in the cold of winter to get one loaf of freshly baked bread. They are given a 1,600-gram loaf of bread per family for three days. They usually eat that much in one day.”

Baylor has noticed that Uliana has been losing sleep since the war began.

“I try to shelter her from some things, but she will be 15 in May,” Baylor said. “She should know what’s going on, but I want her to be able to live her life, still be a teenager and have a normal childhood.”

At the Baylor household, the Ukrainian-Russian war has become a large part of their daily lives. A large Ukrainian flag hangs on their front door.

“Thinking about what’s happening there consumes a lot of our prayers, our thoughts and our worries,” Baylor said. “This war just needs to end.”

Myron Kuropas, 89, and his wife Lesia, 81, both of DeKalb, have family members in Ukraine. Myron is Ukrainian-American and Lesia was born in Ukraine and is a World War II refugee. (Katrina Milton)

In America, but on Ukraine’s side: Myron and Lesia Kuropas

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Myron Kuropas, 89, and his wife Lesia, 81, both of DeKalb, spend most of their days paying close attention to the TV news and praying.

Myron Kuropas’ parents emigrated from Ukraine to the United States. His father and mother were both born in Ukraine and met in the United States in 1930. They married in 1931 and Myron was born in 1932.

Lesia Kuropas was born in Berezhany, Ukraine, where both of her parents were teachers. Her father accidentally overheard Soviet officials talking during a meeting. The Soviets were making plans to execute males of the town: his name was on their list.

“He returned home, told us to pack one bag each, and we immediately left home,” Lesia said.

Lesia’s family spent five years on the road and lived in a displaced nationals camp in Germany run by Ukrainians. When President Harry S. Truman signed the Displaced Persons Act in 1948, Lesia’s aunt sponsored the family to immigrate to the United States. Lesia was 8 years old.

Myron grew up in Illinois and Lesia grew up in New Jersey. The two met as adults at a summer camp in New York’s Catskills Mountains that taught Ukrainian cultural courses. Lesia taught students embroidery, Easter egg-making and music, and Myron taught Ukrainian history. The couple have been married for 58 years, and they have two adult sons and six grandchildren.

Myron said he was shocked when he learned about the Russian army invading Ukraine.

“I was shocked because I didn’t think [President Vladimir Putin] was stupid enough to do it,” Myron said. “It is frustrating and angering, but it’s good when the Ukrainians win a fight. I feel many emotions: anger, sadness and joy.”

Both Myron and Lesia have family in Ukraine. Myron’s cousin Bogdan has two sons there, Taras and Roman. Taras’ wife and children left for Spain, but he stayed. Roman and his family remain in Ukraine.

Lesia’s uncle and his family also are in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered male Ukrainian citizens between the ages of 18 and 60, who are considered to be of military age, to remain in the country in case of a mandatory draft. The rule will be in place as long as martial law is declared.

“We call members of our family on the phone twice a week,” Lesia said. “They’re always happy to hear from us. We offered to be their sponsors so they can come to the U.S., but they said no. Ukraine is their home, and they want to stay.”

Myron said his family members remain upbeat; however, he continues to worry about them.

“I have never had a good night’s sleep since Feb. 24,” Myron said. “I wake up in the middle of the night and watch CNN.”

Myron said that having friends check in on him has helped.

“A lot of friends called us to ask how things are going,” Myron said. “Some are just acquaintances, people we never expected to call at all.”

Myron said that he and his wife will continue to pay close attention to the news and updates they receive from their families.

“It pains us that the people of our heritage are going through what they’re going through,” Myron said. “However, we’re lifted up by the number of people who have lifted a hand, people who donated, people who care. I think the whole western world is on the side of Ukraine.”