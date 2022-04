The Northern Illinois University Annuitants Association is planning a trip to the Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, to see “The Wizard of Oz” on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The reservation deadline is Aug. 5, or until seats are sold out.

The group will depart DeKalb at 9 a.m. for the 1:15 p.m. matinee performance. Lunch is included. The fee is $149 for members and guests of the NIU Annuitants Association.

For more information, call Compass Travel at 815-756-1547.