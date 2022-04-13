Natural Habitat: Friends work to create a more eco-friendly DeKalb

DeKALB – At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marc Montgomery was looking for a fun and creative way to spend time with his daughter Harper.

Together, they built birdhouses and fairy gardens to help pass the time.

“It all started as a way to spend time with my 6-year-old daughter Harper, who is 7 now,” Montgomery said. “I used to build houses, so I thought teaching her how to build birdhouses and fairy gardens would be fun and educational while she was home during e-learning. She’s even taken what she learned and taught an online workshop for her Girl Scout troop.”

Inspired by his creations with his daughter, Montgomery decided to start a business called The Driven Heart with his longtime friend Devin Costa Rica. The two make and sell custom eco-friendly habitats for birds and bats, fairy gardens and winged and mystical crafts and objects. The birdhouses are for nesting birds, including bluebirds, woodpeckers, wrens, nuthatches, warblers and titmice. They also sell bird feeders for migratory birds such as orioles.

Montgomery and Costa Rica also are replacing and donating bluebird houses, two bat houses and a wood duck house along the Kishwaukee River Trail in DeKalb. They have made about 25 bluebird habitats so far in the hopes of repopulating the species in the area. They will make a total of 40 bluebird habitats: 20 new and 20 restored.

In all of their creations, Montgomery and Costa Rica use materials that would otherwise go into a landfill.

“We’ve used cedar fence pickets, old reclaimed barn wood, cigar boxes, tables, pallets and telephone poles,” Montgomery said. “We also use scrap wood from Lowes and Menards.”

Costa Rica said making the bird habitats are his way of helping the environment.

“We have to take care of nature,” Costa Rica said. “We keep building and building and there are more and more people and less and less nature. We have to do what we can to preserve nature and wildlife.”

Montgomery and Costa Rica are also organizing a collection and donation drive called “Wheels Go Round,” which they plan to host with Northern Illinois University Outdoor Adventures and DeKalb Township.

Wheels Go Round is seeking donations of bicycles, roller skates, inline skates, skateboards, scooters and helmets. Montgomery and Costa Rica will perform mild repairs on the items and get them into safe and usable condition. The project’s goal is to provide 100 donated items to children in the community before the last day of the school year; 32 bicycles already have been collected.

Montgomery and community volunteers plan to host workshops throughout the summer where residents can have their items repaired free of charge. During the workshops, basic maintenance and tool skills will be taught as well.

“It’s hopefully a way to curb bike theft throughout town and find new homes for bikes and other items that are just sitting around and are not being used,” Montgomery said. “It’s for every child in the community. We’re looking for donations and children interested in receiving the items. … I, as well as many others, feel that it gives people a sense of pride in ownership, and teaching others how to maintain and upkeep their belongings, if nothing else.”

Montgomery said The Driven Heart and the project goal of Wheels Go Round is to “help kids and the community reconnect and enjoy nature again.”

“DeKalb County has an awesome trail system, and there’s plenty to see and do outdoors,” Montgomery said. “We just want people to get outside and spend time in nature.”

For more information about The Driven Heart, visit the business’ Facebook page.