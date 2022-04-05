Sycamore Whiskey Club about community, friendships – and also whiskey

SYCAMORE – Paul Fix wasn’t intending to start a whiskey club.

“I was a professional brewer and a home brewer – of beer – for 25 years,” Fix said. “All of my friends and my social circle were related to beer. But then I learned that I am gluten intolerant, and I had to figure out what I was going to do. I’ve always loved whiskey, but beer was my No. 1 for a really long time.”

That’s when Fix decided to post in a local Facebook group, asking if there were other whiskey enthusiasts in the area.

“There was a great response, so I created a Facebook group myself,” Fix said. “There were a bunch of members that joined in that first 24 hours.”

Fix established the Sycamore Whiskey Club in February 2021 and the group now has more than 230 members. He attributes the popularity of the club to the trendiness of whiskey.

According to Statista, a global business data platform with statistics across 170 industries and more than 150 countries, in 2021, the highest whiskey revenue of any country was generated in India with around $16.6 billion. The U.S. totaled $16.5 billion, with Thailand, Japan and France also in the top five. The Statista Consumer Market Outlook estimates that by 2025, revenue from the U.S. whiskey market will be around $22.9 billion.

“Whiskey has grown in popularity, because there’s definitely a whiskey trend and sales are crazy,” Fix said. “Distilleries can’t grow or make whiskey fast enough for the demand. Also, unlike a can or bottle of beer, a bottle of whiskey can be shared with many people. It becomes a social event.”

Whiskey is a distilled spirit made from grains like corn and rye and aged in wooden barrels. Bourbon is a type of whiskey, but for a whiskey to be considered bourbon, it must be made in the U.S., distilled from at least 51% corn and aged in new oak-charred barrels. Scotch whisky is made in Scotland from malted barley.

The Sycamore Whiskey Club meets regularly for tours, tastings and events. On Saturday, March 26, the club partnered with Hy-Vee in Sycamore to hold a whiskey tasting and rare bourbon raffle. The event featured five distilleries, five vendors and 80 items to taste.

Club members Clifford Johnson and his wife Sara, both from Dixon, attended the event. They joined the group last fall and have participated in other club events.

“There is no club in our area, and by joining the club, we’ve made new friends,” Clifford Johnson said. “It’s all about the love of whiskey. There are so many different types of whiskey, too. A group can all share the same bottle and taste different things: caramel, oak and wood, fruit, tobacco or smoky.

“The club is more than just drinking, it’s about sharing knowledge and information and the social aspect,” he said. “It’s a group for people who like whiskey, it’s not about chasing hard-to-find bottles.”

DJ Persad of Sycamore joined the club about a month ago as a way to get to know people after moving to the area.

“It’s an outlet to meet like-minded folks easily, especially as we’re coming out of the pandemic,” Persad said. “I love to travel and bring back a regional bottle. Distilling whiskey really is a craft to be appreciated. It takes years to make and so much time and effort.”

Gus Guevara, Hy-Vee’s assistant wine and spirit manager, said hosting a whiskey tasting event “just made sense.”

“Whiskey is so hot right now, the market is crazy,” Guevara said. “It’s an opportunity for our store to get involved in the community and showcase what we have to offer. It’s an event that’s all about whiskey and bringing people together.”

Ethan Rutten of Sycamore helped the club plan a trip to Barnstormer Distillery in Rockford last month. He joined the club in October.

“It’s as simple as everyone having a love of whiskey,” Rutten said about the club’s purpose. “It’s a chance to share your passion for whiskey with people who are just as passionate as you. It’s actually pretty hard to find. The club allows us to share good whiskeys together and have a good time. It’s connecting the community and building great friendships.”

For more information about the Sycamore Whiskey Club or to join, visit the club’s Facebook group page.



