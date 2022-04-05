KVAL to honor local art students April 7

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will honor five local art students from three local schools at its next meeting.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Gallery On State, 322 W. State St. in Sycamore.

Working with art teachers from the three schools, KVAL’s philanthorpy chair, Molly Walker, has arranged for outstanding second semester art students from Sycamore High School, DeKalb High School and Kishwaukee College to be recognized.

This semester’s recipients are Autumn Tomlinson and Abby Johns from Sycamore, taught by Dawn Cavanaugh and Erin DeWitt; Megan Radtke and Samaria Williams from DeKalb, taught by Tricia Schmacher and Chad Gregory; and Milli McCoy from Kishwaukee College, taught by Miles Halpern.

The students will present samples of their artwork and discuss their techniques. They will then receive a monetary award and certificate of excellence from the art league. The three schools also will be given a monetary award to purchase art supplies for their departments. The public is invited to attend the meeting and help honor these five students.

Also this month, Gallery on State will participate in the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce’s “Taste of Spring” from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. Tickets for this wine-tasting event can be purchased from the chamber. Attendees will receive a glass to bring to participating businesses to enjoy the samplings of wine.

KVAL member Tamara Shriver is the featured artist of the month for April. Her watercolor paintings are on display in the front window at Gallery on State and are available for purchase.

The art league is working to prepare for the 51st annual Northern Illinois Art Show to be held June 4-5 on the courthouse lawn in Sycamore. This year’s show will offer more than 50 vendors, many of whom are new to the show this year and will provide a variety of new artwork.

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League is committed to promoting local artists and dedicated to the development of upcoming artists in the Kishwaukee Valley area. Hy-Vee and Waste Management are patron members of the organization. Visit www.kval-nfp.org for information.











