Looking Back for June 4, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Announcement is made today that arrangements were completed yesterday whereby electric lights are to be installed in the community swimming pool at once and it was predicted that work would begin today. This announcement, coming from one of those most interested in the pool, is received with joy by the thousands of people who take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy a swim occasionally during the torrid weather.

Complaint was received in police headquarters last evening that the garage on Eighth street was making so much noise that residents in the neighborhood could not sleep. The officers investigated and found the garage men to be busy, but asked them to eliminate as much of the noise as possible, such as racing the motor, trying out horns, etc., as people in that vicinity could not sleep.

Word comes from Springfield today that the senate appropriations committee has approved the expenditure of the sum of $250,000 for the construction of a manual arts and gymnasium at the Northern Illinois State Teachers College. This will be welcomed by DeKalb people and those who have an interest in the state college. Let it be said, however, that the lobbying which was done on this bill has been extensive, according to reports and it was only after a hard fight that the appropriation was approved.

Employees of the Fourth Street bank are not finding it very difficult to conduct the usual banking business in the new quarters, although they are a little cramped for room, and there are no private offices of conference. Workmen have completed the removal of the fixtures of the old rooms of the bank and work will be started on the bank vault within a short time. The vault work will require two or three months to dry and it is necessary that the work shall be done at once to allow the building work to be completed for use late this fall.

Fire Chief M. H. McEvoy this week painted the fire hydrant at the station with aluminum paint, and while it shows up very well during the day, shows up much better at night than the old red and white paint. The chief states that it is the plan of the fire committee of the Sycamore City Council to have all hydrants painted with aluminum if the paint stands up as well as it is believed now. The present color of the plugs makes it easy enough to find them in the daytime, but oftentimes are hard to see at night.

1950– 75 Years Ago

Although no fire developed, the barn on the George Love farm located on Annie Glidden Road was damaged considerably yesterday afternoon when struck by lightning. Lightning struck the peak of the barn during the storm which broke about 5:30 o’clock Friday afternoon. Shingles were scattered, beams damaged and siding on the barn was ripped by the bolt. The entire window near the peak was blown out and debris was scattered for some distance. No fire occurred and cattle in the barn escaped unharmed.

The dedication service of the new Waterman Presbyterian Church school will be held on June 11 at 2:30 o’clock followed by open house and inspection of the building from 4 o’clock to 5 o’clock.

Cupid must be slipping in DeKalb County. Not a single marriage license had been issued in the county clerk’s office all day yesterday, June 1, and Clerk Earle W. Joiner said none so far at noon today.

The W. A. Westbrook Grain Elevator of Sandwich, located in the west end of town, north of the highway, and built in 1913 was completely destroyed by fire last night at 11 o’clock. The fire started in the lower west end of the building and as yet the cause has not been determined. Twelve fire tucks from neighboring towns were called to aid the Sandwich fire department. The fire endangered the west end of town if the walls of the building fell towards the other buildings. The fire was kept under control and no damage was done to other buildings. The records were kept in a building across the street which did not burn.

The Police report today were at the Counch lunchroom at East State and Governor Streets was broken into and robbed of a carton of cigarettes, $40 in nickels, and a pin ball machine broken. The break in apparently happened about 11 o’clock.

The Sycamore Park Board agreed last night at the regular June meeting to purchase 9.8 acres of land on the southwestern part of the golf course from McLaren Foundation. The land has been leased by the board for some time and has been a part of the golf course for several years. The board felt it would be better to own the entire golf course rather than take a chance on losing it to private owners.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

DeKalb County’s general fund could be as much as $220,000 in the red when the 1975 fiscal year ends in December, the county board’s Rules Committee learned last night. The apparent deficit was created by a number of one-time capital improvements undertaken this year, but not anticipated when the budget was approved late in 1974. Those capital improvements include construction at the DeKalb County Health Center on Sycamore Road, a new roof for the courthouse and a building needs study.

A $5 per day increase in room rates at DeKalb Public Hospital was approved last night by the hospital’s board of directors. New charges will take effect June 15. New rates will range from $67 for semi-private medical room to $122 for a private coronary care room.

With the help of third grade pupils from the Dennis School in Decatur, the orange and black monarch butterfly is flitting closer to its coronation as the state’s official insect.

President Richard Nelson of Northern Illinois University will address the 335 DeKalb High School graduates at commencement exercises Friday. The program will open with processional music played by the DeKalb High School concert band. Graduates will wear light blue and dark blue gowns and carry roses.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

Some residents of Fairdale, the small northwestern DeKalb County community have let out their collective breath, now that the Ogle County Board has soundly defeated a proposal, they say could have had a negative effect on their quality of life. Quarry developer Jim McKnight sought a special permit to operate a quarry on agricultural land along Route 72 between Fairdale and Monroe Center in Ogle County.

The Town of Cortland is proud to announce the installation of its new welcome signs located on Rt. 38 east of DeKalb and on Somonauk Road north of Cortland. Cortland was established in 1865 and follows only Cicero and Normal as the third largest “town” in the State of Illinois. There are only 16 incorporated towns in the state.

Katie Schultz, an eighth-grader at Huntley Middle School in DeKalb, recently received an “Outstanding First Place” award in state science-fair competition for her report comparing the physical fitness of basketball players and wrestlers.

DeKalb’s Taylor Municipal Airport isn’t just winging it. The airport’s 20-year improvement plan came to fruition last month when it won the Illinois Department of Transportation’s “Airport of the Year” award at the Illinois Aviation Conference in Rock Island.

Compiled by Sue Breese