Looking Back for May 21, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

All of the ministers of this city have been asked by the American Legion post of DeKalb to remember that Sunday is Memorial Sunday and that during the sermon mention should be made of the fact. Memorial Sunday has always been the Sunday before Memorial Day. It is understood that the members of the Grand Army of the Republic will attend services at the First Baptist church on Sunday. The American Legion will not attend church services in a body this year, but the members of the post have been urged to attend the services that will be held in their own church. This program was adopted last year.

As a part of the improvements taking place at the city hall was the repairing yesterday of the hole in the western wall of the police station. Workmen repaired the hole, caused by one of the prisoners who attempted to make an escape a dew weeks ago. The hole was found several days ago by Chief of Police F. W. Bull. It was understood that the hole was made by the prisoners who were arrested by State Patrol Office Oscar Larson and Kenneth Church on a charge of taking an auto that belonged to the father of one of the boys arrested.

Announcement is made today that the proposed paving of the Sycamore-DeKalb Road, that is, widening of the cement and necessary repairs, is being delayed, and will not be started for some time. The delay is caused by difficulty experienced in securing the necessary right-of-way for part of the proposed road, and condemnation proceedings have been started, and will be up for hearing in the court on May 27.

Corn planting operations on the farms of many people in this vicinity is going along at a rapid rate, and there seems to be a general feeling of satisfaction among the farmers. So far the work has not been interrupted to any great extent and those who were able to get their grain in a few days ago state this is wonderful growing weather. Much of the spring work on the farms is well advanced this year, and far ahead of previous seasons.

An airplane visited Cortland Tuesday. The pilot took people for rides.

We had already told our women readers something of the treat that is in store for them next week when The Chronicle will conduct a free cooking school for their special benefit.

1950– 75 Years Ago

One more good day of work should complete the cleanup program of the Stage Coach Players. Members of the committee responsible for seeing that the stage, scenery, lights, props and seats of the theatre in the barn on the Ilehamwood farm were removed, report splendid progress in Sunday work sessions during the past two months. In the meantime, plans are being mapped which should result in the creation of a new theatre for the Stage Coach Players, probably ready for action in the early part of the coming year.

Early this morning vandals caused considerable damage when they tossed a scale down some stairs in the DeKalb business district. The scales were taken from the entrance to the Woolworth store and tossed down the front stairs of the Hep Larson pool hall, located just to the west of the Woolworth store. The large plate glass window of the Bloomquist Bootery located over the steps to the pool hall was also shattered.

Spring testing and cleanup activities are being continued at the DeKalb fire station under the supervision of Chief Stanley Tastad. All of the pumps have been tested both on draft and hydrant, all hoses have been tested and other equipment at the station has been given its periodic testing and cleaning. The firemen are now busily engaged in giving the fire trucks a thorough cleaning, polishing and waxing.

The Presbyterian Church school had a formal moving into their new building May 14. The teachers, officers and pupils marched in line singing “Onward Christian Soldiers” and took their assigned places in the new class rooms.

DeKalb’s living war memorial will be activated on Memorial Day. Announcement of the project, under consideration for some time, was made this morning by officials of the DeKalb Post, No 66 of the American Legion. Plan calls for an American flag to be flown from the flag pole at the War Memorial on Lincoln Highway, near Fourth Street. The flag will be raised each morning and taken down at sunset each day by the steward of the DeKalb Post. Each flag to fly will be one that has covered the casket of a DeKalb war hero. It will be used for a full month and then returned to the immediate family.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

There are people somewhere in DeKalb County who are collecting unemployment checks who could, instead, be performing useful work for a local government or non-profit organization. DeKalb County was given $85,860 in February to create 10 public service employment jobs to ease the local unemployment situation.

The widening of DeKalb’s West Lincoln Highway is expected to begin in late July and should be 70-80 per cent complete by the beginning of winter. That’s the prognostication of Ron Naylor, public works director. The project, a joint venture of the city, state and federal departments will require the purchase of 38 land parcels. Naylor said 30 parcels have been acquired and condemnation suits to obtain the final eight were filed in DeKalb Circuit Court last week.

The DeKalb Board of Education last night approved an increase in graduation requirements for DeKalb High School effective with the class of 1978. Students will be required to earn a minimum of 17 credits instead of the present 16¼.

The United States Postal Service and the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of the Soviet Union have announced joint plans to issue a two pair of postage stamps honoring the Apollo-Soyuz space mission. These stamps, one of United States design and one of Soviet design, will be issued on the day of the launches, now scheduled for July 15.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

Thirty-two years ago, Norm Jenkins attended the first commencement at Kishwaukee College. There were 17 graduates. The crowd was much larger Saturday when Jenkins, for the last 22 years Kish’s president, presided over his last graduation. Jenkins has been at every graduation in the college’s history. At the end of the school year, he will turn over the presidency over to the current vice president, Davis Louis.

Kishwaukee Community Hospital will offer a baby-sitter preparation course. The course is taught by registered nurse Wilma Whiting and provides tips and instruction of safety and safe play, basic care, first aid and airway management.

As a result of a fund-raising event at Clinton Rosette Middle School, Assistant Principal Alan Giles kissed a pig on Friday.

By a vote of 15-9, members of the DeKalb County Board voted themselves a raise Wednesday night. Some county-wide elected officials will see pay increases as well. In a lengthy debate preceding the vote, the increases were considered too low by some, and too high by others.

