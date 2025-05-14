Looking Back for May 14, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Police were yesterday afternoon asked to locate a man who had made a victim of an old woman of DeKalb. The man, who no doubt had an auto and made an easy getaway, could not be found by the police. According to the story told the police by the woman who was victimized, a man, dressed like a laborer and in his short sleeves came to her ice cream stand on East Lincoln Highway and asked if she would give him two five-dollar bills for ten one-dollar bills. She said she would make the change. In counting out the ten one dollar bills the man found that he had but nine, so he handed the woman a letter, addressed to his mother in Georgetown, Ky., telling the woman that her two five-dollar bills were in the envelope until he went home to his wife and got the other dollar. The DeKalb woman “fell” for the trick and after waiting a half hour or more became suspicious, upon opening the letter, which also had a special delivery stamp on it, she found that it contained two blank sheets of paper.

Several youngsters of Sycamore last evening had considerable fun when they erected on State Street a stop sign such as used to mark dangerous spots in the roads. A large piece of sheet metal had been placed under the marker and autoists, fearing a hole in the pavement, went out of their way to avoid that spot. The sight of the motorist avoiding the sign and the large piece of tin caused considerable merriment among the youngsters who had lined the curb until A. B. Mitchell removed the obstruction.

Tom Tindall and E. C. West of Sycamore, both members of the Grand Army of the Republic yesterday attended the 59th encampment held at Aurora. Grand Army men from all parts of the state were in attendance during the day, and the program and entertainment of the session was of great interest to all of the veterans. The Sycamore men made the trip by auto returning home late in the evening.

The pupils of the seventh and eighth grades at Ohio Grove took their finals at the Sycamore high school last Saturday.

On April 11 the Chronicle mailed a letter and check to Mrs. Estelia Hamilton, the Chronicle correspondent for Waterman, for services that were rendered during the month of March. The check, as received on May 11, exactly one month after leaving the DeKalb post office. The letter was mailed from the DeKalb post office the day that it was dropped in the chute at the post office, according to the postmark and did not remain in this city but a short time. Where the letter was in the meantime is a question that has not been answered.

1950– 75 Years Ago

State approval of three new bridges has been received by County Superintendent of Highways Fred O. Larson and contracts will be let in two weeks. The state has put the final stamp of approval on the South Malta Road bridge, the Brush Point and Douglas Park spans, the latter two in Mayfield Township. The state highway department has been pondering plans for the bridges since February.

Police Chief Wes Plapp today issued his annual warning to dog owners in Sycamore. The pooches must be restrained from wandering at will. The chief suggests tying the dogs up. The dogs roam around and invade too many gardens and newly seeded lawns at this time of the year and cause too many complaints to come to police headquarters.

A relic of the past stands on the north side of West Exchange Street in Sycamore, between California and Sacramento Streets. It is an ornate iron hitching post. Bet there hasn’t’ been a horse tied there in 20 years.

The rejuvenated Prather Speedway in DeKalb, which has been given a complete face lifting since last fall, will get its first test of the season this Sunday as the Tri-State Hot Rod Association brings in its contingent of drivers to compete for the opening day’s prizes.

Chief of Police John Remsey stated this morning that the department will stage a drive on motor bikes and scooters to see that the operators and vehicles are properly licenses. With the arrival of warm weather scooters and motor mikes have been noted in large numbers about the city and Chief Remsey stated that many are thought to be operated without having proper license.

Tonight at 7:30 o’clock the sub-committee on worship and religious art of the building committee of the First Congregational Church will have a meeting at the church. Attendance of the entire group is asked. Planning for a new church building is of paramount interest to members of the church at this time and the several subcommittees have been meeting to consider the proposed building of a new church.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

Six mercury vapor lights valued at $300 were shot out at McCormick Park, South Seventh Street, DeKalb police reported today.

More than 120 young musicians from DeKalb district elementary schools will perform in the All-City Instrumental Music Festival. For the first time in school history, an all-city elementary orchestra will make an appearance. The group combines fifth grade instrumentalists from seven elementary schools; Cortland, Haish, Lincoln, Tyler, Roberts, Littlejohn and Jefferson.

Board of Education administration will continue, for at least one more year, in its present location at 315 W. Elm St., Sycamore. The board last night renewed the contract to continue renting the space but passed over an option to purchase the building.

An estimated 200,000 to 300,000 participants and spectators are expected to transform the James and Roger Willrett farm near Malta into one of the major Midwest attractions later this year. The projection of crowd size, made by Frank Holdmeyer, shoe manager, is based on part Farm Progress Shows held annually for the last 22 years in Indiana, Iowa and Illinois.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

Along Route 72, on Genoa’s western edge, stands the Kishwaukee Valley Heritage Museum. This unique facility features a collection of historic buildings housing a variety of artifacts representing local and regional history.

It won’t be what pops to mind when you mention the phrase “industrial park.” Park 88, the proposed industrial park at Fairview and Peace roads, will have waterfalls, tree-lined streets, jogging trails and picnic tables.

The DeKalb Park District has serious reservations about a proposed townhouse project adjacent to Hopkins Park. Park Board members fear the ambiance of the park may be ruined by having townhouses built so close to one of the city’s treasures.

No one likes to see a tree come down, especially when the tree was planted in someone’s memory. That’s why it was tremendous to see the trees that had been planted at the old DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center uprooted and planted at the new facility. By going to the expense of moving the trees, the county showed it cared about the loved ones who had dedicated the trees.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation has approved 38 grants totaling $240,213 for its spring grant period.

Compiled by Sue Breese