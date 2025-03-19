Looking Back for March 19, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

For the third time in five years the clothing firm of Carlson & Benson was the victim of clothing robbers, when persons entered the store at Sycamore some time last night and helped themselves to about $4,000 worth of suits. One hundred and thirty-five suits were taken, according to a check made this morning. The firm carried but $1,000 robbery insurance on the merchandise and the loss is a heavy one for the boys who have been robbed twice before. The cash register was stripped of $6.50 in cash, but no other articles of merchandise were taken.

Numerous complaints, especially from the northeastern section of DeKalb and from North Fourth street, have been made at the police station relative to a disturbance caused by dogs. Yesterday afternoon members of the police department had to be called to settle a neighborhood argument as to the proper place that dogs hold. Many people having dogs think that a city license will protect the dog, no matter what the animal does to the discomfort of the neighbors. This is not true and any dog that causes trouble to a neighborhood may be killed, if not kept at home.

With water installed and all of the equipment in place with the exception of the pipe and drills. The work of sinking the city well will be started in a short time, it was announced yesterday. City workmen spent the greater part of yesterday installing the water for the equipment at the well grounds. The well will be located on North Eighth street next to the Northwestern railroad tracks, W. C. Thorpe and company receiving the contract for the sinking of the well, have had machinery on the ground since the day following the letting of the contract.

B. J. Morgan the heating plant contractor of DeKalb has been busy of late supervising the work at the new home of Mrs. Harriet Mayo at DeKalb where he will install one of the best heating plants on the market. Mr. Morgan has given attention to the preliminary work and as soon as the other contractors get their work well along. It is understood the remainder of the plant will be installed. Mr. Morgan also installed the heating plant at the DeKalb theatre at the time that building was constructed and has put in several other large plants.

1950– 75 Years Ago

Otto Babcock, service officer for DeKalb County says that widows of veterans of World War I whose income in $1,000 a year or less are entitled to a pension of $42 a month. Those with children under certain ages are entitled to extra compensation and the income restriction is raised to $2,500.

All blacktop roads in the county which are under the supervision of the county highway department have been posted with warning notices about the weights allowed for truck traffic. Heavily loaded tucks have been using some of the blacktops as short cuts between concrete highways and cited the Malta-Shabbona highway as a prime example. Heavily loaded trucks cut up blacktop roads very quickly.

The electronic age hit Dodger-town today. A cross-eyed “electronic umpire,” which not only calls ‘em closer than any normally endowed umpire, but does so without fear of argument, was installed in the spring training camp of the Brooklyn Dodgers. The new gadget in a camp already filled with gadgets was developed for the Dodgers by the General Electric Company at Electronics Park, Syracuse, N. Y.

A Miami man almost bought a two-engine airplane from the government for $10. William Ambrose’s bid was the only one offered at a federal marshal’s auction in a foreclosure auction. He said the place was in disrepair and wanted only the engines as scrap metal. The assistant U. S. attorney, E. L. Duhaime, termed the bid “ridiculous” and said he would ask that it be rejected by a federal judge.

Sometime during the night vandals entered the DeKalb Township High School and while nothing was reported as missing considerable damage was caused. Several plaques on the walls in the main hall were torn down and broken and two rooms on the second floor were entered and fluorescent lights were broken as was a clock in one of the rooms. The vandals also entered the home economics room where a can of fruit juice was taken from a refrigerator. After drinking some of the juice they sprinkled the remainder of the contents along the hall.

At an open meeting of rural subscribers to the Maple Park Fire Department held last night, it was voted to purchase a tank truck to assist in righting fires in the country. With the farmers using more and more eclectic pumps, the danger of this source being cut off in time of fire is greater, and it was deemed wise to carry a supply tank along with the truck.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

The DeKalb City Council heard a suggestion last night to use part of its federal community development money to raze buildings at Seventh Street and Lincoln Highway. A new post office is planned just west of the structures.

The DeKalb Police Department wives held their last meeting at the home of Mrs. Carl Pool. She was assisted by Mrs. Richard Morgan. The annual Easter Egg Sale was announced for March 28 at the DeKalb Bank. Members are to bring coloring kits to the March 27 meeting at the Moose Club.

The Somonauk Junior Woman’s Club will present its 14th annual spring style show Thursday in the Somonauk auditorium. Proceeds from the event will go for a scholarship the club gives each year to a senior graduating from Somonauk High School.

“The Rock Island Lines is mighty fine line” the old folk song asserts. But the song became outdated late Monday. The 123-year-old railroad, the first to span the Mississippi River, filed bankruptcy and announced it would shut down all traffic effective March 31.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

A revised plan for a controversial residential subdivision will be scrutinized by its potential neighbors at an open public meeting. DeKalb city officials said at the commission meeting that they hope developer John Pappas latest plan for 34 acres at Fairview Drive and South 4th Street will satisfy objections raised by neighbors.

Union Pacific Railroad is abandoning plans to build a rail port in rural Maple Park. The reason? Public opposition said Union Pacific spokesman.

Adams Street, which is one block south of the railroad track, is Waterman’s Industrial Corridor. It also is home to the seat of government: Waterman Village Hall and the Clinton Township garage and meeting hall. Located in the center of this corridor, with Paul Johnson Trucking at the west end and the Monsanto (DeKalb Ag) center at the east end, is one of the oldest buildings in continuous use since the late 1800s, Walt Wilcox’s Welding shop. The business is officially closed, but Walt still is doing some work for old customers who drop in.

It’s a long way from Hollywood, but DeKalb will have its moments on the big screen this weekend. “Love 101,” a film shot in DeKalb in late 1997, will debut locally on Friday at Campus Cinemas.

– Compiled by Sue Breese