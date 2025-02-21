Looking Back for February 19, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Stating that no oil truck was in danger of being struck and that the crossing was clear and traffic safe-guarded, Geoge Letherby, the gateman at the Fourth street crossing wishes to make a statement relative to the near-accident yesterday morning. The disturbance occurred when a special train, thought to be the 8:45 west bound passenger, went through this city without stopping at the depot.

Warren Hubbard, county superintendent of school, is this week inspecting the schools of DeKalb and expects to get the work completed there within a day or two. It is understood that after Mr. Hubbard completes his visitation of the DeKalb schools, he will spend some time in attending other school sessions throughout the county. In some instances, it is reported, Mr. Hubbard visited a school more than once, especially if he finds conditions existing that do not meet with his approval.

Automobile drivers of the city experienced their difficulties this morning due to the icy coating on the pavement in all parts of the city. Brakes took hold easily and rear wheels would slide and it was impossible to stop, unless there was an obstruction in front of the machine. While there were no serious accidents reported during the day, there was a number of close calls due to the ice.

Floyd Von Ohlen has returned home from the University of Illinois at Urbana where he has been attending school since last fall. He will not return for this semester as his father needs his help on the farm.

Jack Plapp, the village blacksmith of Malta, who is so well known in all parts of the county, has not been at his shop for two or three days according to reports yesterday. It is understood that Mr. Plapp is sick, and while his illness is not thought to be of a serious nature, it is not known when he will be able to return to work.

The Tokyo Electric Bureau has decided to employ 300 girls as conductors on its lines as a means of reducing expenses. The girls will be paid from $25 to $35 a month. Special uniforms will be given them and they will work eight hours a day or two house less than men conductors.

Thinking that the train was going to stop at the depot in DeKalb, the Fourth street gatemen this morning nearly caused an accident to an oil truck when they failed to lower the gates. The train, coming from the east, arrived just ahead of the west bound passenger, and the gatemen expected the passenger to stop and for that reason did not lower the gates.

1950– 75 Years Ago

A sudden sleet storm which hit this area at approximately 8:30 o’clock this morning transformed the roads into sheets of almost a glare of ice. Traffic was moving at a snail’s pace and motorists parked along curbs in the city were having trouble backing away. The sleet did not seem to cling to the telephone and power lines as much as earlier in the week, but the comparatively dry roads were quickly made treacherous. Motorists were advised to drive with caution.

The annual father-son banquet of the Hinckley community was held Thursday evening at the Hinckley Methodist Church with 164 men and boys attending.

A group of fifteen adults and several children from Sandwich gathered in the library Wednesday evening in response to an announcement that a stamp club would be formed. Following an information discussion on stamps here each person stated his phase of the hobby, Carl Scent acted as chairman and the president, Bob Bushnell and the Secretary, Mardelle Higgins, were elected.

DeKalb is again feeling the pinch of the coal shortage, Superintendent of Schools A. B. Sullivan announced this morning that the Haish, Ellwood and Glidden schools would close their doors Friday afternoon for an indefinite period. Although every effort has been made to replenish coal supplies for the schools, the stocks have reached rock bottom and with no relief in sight, it is necessary to close the schools.

Members of the street crew of Sycamore have been busy during the past few days taking care of the tremendous amount of snow and ice that has been causing considerable traffic trouble. The ice and shush were pushed into huge piles along the side streets and with the aid of the front-end loader of a tractor it was gradually being shoved into trucks and hauled away. Along streets in the residential area the snow and ice have caused numerous parking problems and moving cars either into or away from curbs proves a difficult job.

Due to the condition of the roads in Northwest Malta, many farmers are beginning to wish they had kept a horse. In many places it is now necessary to drive in the ditch to avoid ruts that have been cut in the roads so deeply that they will hang up the average car.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

A proposed revision in the route of an Amtrak train brought an enthusiastic response this morning from DeKalb Mayor Carroll Van Patter. The suggested passenger train route would run from Chicago, through DeKalb and Rochell to Dixon and then south through Peoria and Springfield. The route would end in St. Louis.

A certified master watchmaker will open a new jewelry store in Somonauk soon. German born Ehrhart Eichert of Lake Holiday, Somonauk, hopes to open his store at 107 Market St. in the next few weeks. He has been remodeling the former Kesling Builders location. Eichert will carry a complete line of jewelry, rings, and watches, however, his specialty will be watch and jewelry repair.

The whole trip was a debut the Northern Illinois University Marching Band won’t soon forget. After traveling nearly a thousand miles to New Orleans, Louisiana, to play in the Mardi Gras celebration, the band marched in five parades in five days Feb. 5-9, in conditions that were less than traditional. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets daily to see the band perform and at times the crowds had to be literally pushed out of the way so the performers could continue marching.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

The county has to pass one more inspection before residents of the old DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center can be transferred to the new facility on Annie Glidden Road.

Expulsions at DeKalb middle schools and DeKalb High Schools have gone way down in the past year. It is not because principals are letting disruptive students remain in school, it’s because they are working with students when they first show signs of becoming troublemakers. By heading off problems at the get-go, the school administration is making the school safer for all students, and they are helping disruptive students help themselves.

While an early-morning storm dumped four inches of snow, another snow-packed first is set to hit the area with another five inches later today.

Christensen Roofing of Rockford is restoring the Ellwood House Museum roof to its original condition replacing the current shingles with the original style of polychrome multi-color slate. Slate used for the roof, which was hand-cut and delivered from Vermont, arrived mid-January.

Compiled by Sue Breese