Looking Back for Oct. 9, 2024

1924 – 100 Years Ago

According to a member of a DeKalb auto financing company, a young man of this city has been absent for several days, taking with him a Reo touring car that was not his property to, remove without the permission of the company, which he failed to secure. A search is now being made to locate him. The young man, who until a few weeks ago was connected with another young man in the garage business, left this city about ten days ago. According to a ruling of the finance company, the auto shall not be taken out of the city or state without the permission of the company official. As yet his location has not been ascertained.

Terry Redmond, DeKalb representative of the Chicago Motor Club, today announced that the final signs for this city will be erected this afternoon, when six speed limit signs will be placed at the various city limits of DeKalb. This makes a total of 45 signs for this city, including the warning, danger, slow down, and speed limit signs, all of which have been erected without a single cent of cost to the city. In making the announcement, the club officials stated that all they ask of the city is to have the various signs obeyed. The speed limit warnings have Louis Emmerson’s slogan, “Lose a Minute and save a Life” as a warning.

Emptying the building in a half minute, with one room in the progress of giving a play, the St. Mary’s school this morning made a record mark in speed at a fire drill. This is the second fire drill that the school has had, and the drill was unknown to every person in the school. The bell rang while one of the rooms had all of the children engaged in presenting a play. When the gong sounded everything was dropped and the building emptied. Father Solon kept time on the youngsters, and said that all of the children were out of the building in half a minute.

With the coming of cold weather work on the farm has suddenly shifted to silo filing, and that has been occupying the time of the farmers of Shabbona for several days. Several silo filing gangs have been at work around this part of the county and the work is rapidly being completed.

1949– 75 Years Ago

Northern Illinois State Teachers College will dedicate its new women’s dormitory, Adams Hall, on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9. The dedication, which will also serve as a memorial to the late President Karl L. Adams, will be the closing event on the 1950 homecoming program at Northern.

Yesterday everyone suffered from the October “heat wave” with thermometers soaring to about 85 degrees. It was a real touch of Indian summer.

Wandering children, missing bikes, ambulance calls, a youngster locked in a theatre and an arrest for reckless driving were among the items noted on the police book. Yesterday two reports were received of tiny tots being lost having wandered too far away from their homes. Shortly after midnight the police had to rescue a youngster who had fallen asleep at the Egyptian theatre and had not been noted and was locked in the building.

The Green Bay Packers scored their first victory of the 1949 National football league season last night by defeating the New York Bulldogs, 19 to 0, in a listless game. A crowd of 5,099, one of the smallest ever to see a professional football game in New York, watched the Packers score touchdowns on a 13-yard pass from Jug Girard to Nolan Luhn in the closing minutes of the second quarter and again on a 15-yard off-tackle thrust by Tony Canadeo late in the game.

State Highway 23 between DeKalb and Sycamore may soon become a memorial sector for our service men of the last war when a project sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Sycamore and DeKalb and the DeKalb Home Garden Club and Sycamore Garden Club gets into operation. The program, blueprints for which have already been prepared by the state highway department, calls for the planting of 294 trees along the highway between the two sister cities and is the first step in what will be a continuing effort to make the roadway a beautiful one.

Heavy rains which fell during the night and this morning brought down piles of leaves and the entire city was covered this morning. Yards, walks and streets were covered by the leaves and it really looked like a fall day. The wet leaves made walking a bit treacherous and also made the stopping of autos a bit troublesome. Leaves have been falling for the past couple of weeks but the heavy rains really started the avalanche.

1974 – 50 Years Ago

Chuck Campbell is sitting on top of the world today. Well not exactly, but he is sitting 25 feet in the air and he plans to stay there until 9 a.m. tomorrow. Campbell revived an old promotion here this morning by climbing a utility pole, which has been modified into a “flag pole” with the addition of a tiny perch and an American flag. The purpose of the 24-hour “flag pole sit” is to pay off a debt. Campbell, who worked in publicity, for Turner, challenged employees to go a full month without an accident requiring a doctor. The 30-year-old DeKalb resident lost the bet.

The Sycamore Jaycees have put out a call for more float entries for the Pumpkin Festival Parade on Oct. 27. The theme for the float entries is Halloween, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three floats. The first-place winner will receive $50 while the two runners up will get $25 each.

The DeKalb City Council indicated it may grant business zoning for a south side development, but restrict the types of business on the site. River Heights Golf Club, Inc. has petitioned to annex a 430-acre golf course and a 12-acre parcel for a clubhouse, restaurant and motel.

1999 - 25 Years Ago

The massive DEKALB Genetics sign, with its famous, winged corn symbol, quietly disappeared from the front of the former headquarters this week, removed to make way for the new owner’s brand. In its place stands a more modern, earth-toned sign reading “Monsanto” and the slogan, “Food, Health, Hope.”

During Huntley Middle School’s Family Reading Night, eighth grader Katie Schultz catches her mother, Barb, up on Mary Higgins Clark’s “Let Me Call You Sweetheart.” Huntley students, family members and staff were invited to the special event.

AOL introduced its latest software, version 5.0, this week. The new software was developed with an eye towards a future when wireless phones and hand-held organizers are used as often as desktop computers for accessing the internet. AOL also plans to offer its service through television connections.

The corner of Lincoln Highway and First Street in DeKalb has become the cornerstone of the city’s history. Annie Glidden stands tall. A large cornstalk grows into the sky. Faces of the town’s founding fathers are a constant reminder of the past. There will be a 1:00 p.m. dedication at Memorial Park, the site of the mural.

Compiled by Sue Breese