Where can I watch July 4 fireworks in DeKalb County?

Doug Olson of DeKalb watches fireworks go off over the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park in DeKalb as the DeKalb Municipal Band plays in this Shaw Local file photo on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 during DeKalb's annual Fourth of July celebration. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

DeKALB – The Fourth of July is Thursday, and area residents are expected to gather to celebrate Independence Day.

Here’s where you can find fireworks this week in DeKalb County:

DeKalb

DeKalb Fourth of July celebration and fireworks

When: July 4

Where: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

What: The city of DeKalb’s Independence Day festivities begin at 8 a.m. with the annual Independence Day Run and Walk. A free animal show runs from 2 to 3 p.m. Family-friendly games and activities run from 2 to 6 p.m., with food vendors offering fare from 2 to 8 p.m. Feel Good Party Band will perform from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by the DeKalb Municipal Band at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin 30 minutes after sunset. For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/.

Kirkland

Kirkland Lions 76th annual Fourth of July Festival

When: July 3 to 6

Where: Franklin Township Park, 250 W. South St., Kirkland

What: The four-day festival runs until sundown July 6 with a fireworks display. According to the Kirkland Lions, it’s the largest fireworks display in northern Illinois. The festival features nightly live music, a carnival and a food stand with a variety of American and Midwest food staples. For information, visit kirklandfourthofjuly.com.

Shabbona

Village of Shabbona’s 4th of July Parade and Festival

When: 7 a.m. to dusk July 4

Where: Shabbona Lake State Park, 4201 Shabbona Grove Road, Shabbona

What: The village of Shabbona’s annual Independence Day festivities will begin with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Shabbona Fire Department, followed by vendors at Purdy Park at 8 a.m. Festival activities begin at 10 a.m., followed by a parade at noon. Shabbona Lions Club will host a pork chop dinner at 4:30 p.m. at the Lions Depot. Fireworks begin at dusk. For more information, visit shabbona-il.com/residents/page/4th-july-parade-festival.

Sandwich

Sandwich Freedom Days parade and fireworks

When: July 6

Where: Downtown Sandwich

What: The Sandwich Park District will kick off its annual Freedom Days parade at 10 a.m. at Lisbon and Ash streets, ending at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds open at 3 p.m. for live music, vendors, food and games. Admission is $10 per vehicle cash only. Fireworks begin at dark. Participants are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs. For information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org/freedom-days.