Looking Back for March 6, 2024

1924 – 100 Years Ago

Following a conference with the steel company officials, Mayor J. J. Kingsley is today confident that within a few months the dangerous curve at Fourteenth and Pleasant streets will be eliminated. Mayor Kingsley has had the matter in mind since taking office, and while the plans have not been made as yet, there is no question but what the curve will be done away with through the aid of the American Steel & Wire company. A plan was suggested some time ago by Walter Hay whereby this dangerous corner could be straightened out to some extent with practically no expense, other than the cost of relaying brick, moving a fire plug and a few incidental costs.

Police officials have received word from several parts of the city about dogs that are becoming a nuisance and they have threatened to take drastic measures to end the complaints. In some sections of the city there seems to be a regular “herd” of the dogs, they keep up a continual barking during the entire night and residents who are bothered are becoming tired of the noise. Unless some of the owners pretend to keep some of the noisy pets chained up at night, there is apt to be a wholesale slaughter some time that will do away with some of the dogs.

Four men “travelers of the night” riding the bumpers of a freight train going west last night at 11 o’clock, had a narrow escape from death as iron pipe of all sizes, lengths and weights voluntarily unloaded along the tracks as the supports gave way. The pipe, it is reported, was loaded in a gondola and the supports gave way as the train passed the Fourth street crossing. The travelers leaped to safety at the same time, according to those who were near the scene and managed to escape injury. Railroad men, working on the repairs today, say it is a miracle that no one was hurt.

There seems to be a general spirit of clean-up and paint up and the painters and decorators of the city are kept on the jump the most of the time right now. Many of the merchants along the street are getting this work attended to before the spring rush sets in. Decorating firms have been unusually busy for the last three or four weeks and some of them say they have many more places to go before spring comes.

1949– 75 Years Ago

Cortland’s junior rifle team came through with a tight but satisfactory one-point victory over the Elburn outfit last night. The match was shot at the Cortland range with Cortland winning 908 to 907. Cortland scores, Russ Wiley, 190; Ronnie Drag, 182; Ralph Hammett, 181; Kelly Housewert, 178; and Bill Berg, 177.

Kirkland fans deserted the village Tuesday evening when they traveled to Rockford to watch the St. Thomas-Kirkland basketball game. Final score was Kirkland 18, St. Thomas 36.

Mrs. Millie Menz reported seeing the “first” robin in Kirkland on Tuesday morning. She has been ill for several months and has enjoyed watching the birds outside her window every day. An old adage has it that if a wish is made when a “first” robin is sighted, that wish will surely come true.

An order in circuit court this week signed by Judge Charles A. O’Conner or Aurora, reduced the size of the village of Cortland by 39 acres. William Olson, a farmer, had asked the removal of the field from the village limits on the grounds that he was not receiving any benefits from having the land a part of the village. He testified that he was not receiving any water service, police service, nor sewers. A year ago a similar suit resulted in the loss of 125 acres to the village with the resultant loss now totaling more than a quarter section of land.

DeKalb’s newest business house, placing one that was severely damaged by fire during the fall, had its doors open for the public late yesterday. The new structure, constructed by Cliff Johnson, is the home for the Log Cabin, which has been out of business since fire struck in the kitchen of the establishment. Replacing the old frame building is a modern structure, built out to the south lot line. Modern in every particular the new business firm is still in the throes of opening plans, but a tremendous job of building and equipping has been accomplished.

General Motors Acceptance Corporations, whose date of birth was January 24, 1919 is now commemorating its 30th anniversary. Included among the 318 General Motors dealers who have been continuously active with GMAC since 1919 is the DeKalb Buick Garage operated by Adlai Schultz. The DeKalb firm is among those listed on the honor roll of dealers active with General Motors since its inception, and given special cognition in the special 30th anniversary publication of GMAC.

1974 – 50 Years Ago

Demolition of buildings on the site of the new DeKalb post office began this week. All buildings should be down in the Sixth and Girard streets area by the end of March.

The DeKalb Planning Commission heard plans Tuesday night for a 350-seat Chances R. restaurant and 150-unit motel on Annie Glidden Road. The project is planned directly across the road from the Southgate Mall shopping center.

NIU officials have advised students who are apprehended while “streaking” that they face possible arrest and a charge of disorderly conduct. The announcement also said that “when such activity jeopardized the functioning of the university, students also could be referred for university disciplinary action.”

A nominating committee to select next year’s slate of officers was appointed at the last meeting of the General John Stark Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), when they met at the home of Mrs. David Lawler. The chapter voted to present two braille flags to the Winnebago Center for the Blind in Rockford. Members also examined a large collection of heirlooms. A vocal trio led by Mrs. N. J. Berning, NIU music department, entertained at the meeting.

1999 - 25 Years Ago

DeKalb County may rework an agreement with Sycamore on the number of intersections allowed along Peace Road on the city’s north side. The new agreement could allow for two new Peace Road intersections between Route 64 to the south and Route 23 to the north. A third intersection on Plank Road east of the Route 23 and Peace Road intersection also may be included in the new agreement.

The DeKalb Liquor Commission continued its quest to stop the city’s restaurants from acting like bars and approved nine recommended amendments to the liquor code last night. DeKalb limits the number of bars in town by only giving out 16 class-A liquor licenses. A class-A license can be used to open a bar or a liquor store. But the city also offers a class-E liquor license for restaurant to sell alcohol. Some members of the Liquor Commission think a few restaurants in town are taking advantage of the class-E license, and thereby increasing the number of bars in town.

The proposed move of a horse slaughtering facility from DeKalb to McHenry County has mobilized the plant’s potential new neighbors and its garnering attention from across state borders. Cavel International, a Belgian-owned company that has been in DeKalb since 1987, slaughters horses and ships the meat to Europe. It is illegal to sell horse meat in Illinois, but it is an accepted practice overseas.

