Looking Back for Nov. 22, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Fate seems to have it in for Kaneville. When the DeKalb electric line was sold under the hammer for $90,000 last October, the village saw its electric car service slipping away. Then the junking of the line began. That was discomforting enough. Now, as if to add insult to injury, the village has been plunged into medieval darkness as the jinking of the line disconnected the wire which brought electrical power by way of the DeKalb line from the A. E. & C. power plant at North Aurora. Around 6 o’clock in the evening, Kaneville takes on the appearance of a pioneer village.

Although no definite announcement was given today from the factory, other than all of the workmen have been laid off for a few days, it is understood that the Sycamore Foundry company will cease operations for an indefinite period.

Edd Tishler while out hunting rabbits in the Patterson woods southwest of Genoa, shot a red fox.

Members of the police department discovered a Ford yesterday that may be stolen property, although the present owner may not know anything of the matter. The license number of the machine, 673093 was issued to a man in Chicago and the engine number that corresponded to the license number is 318094, but this has been altered to read 318879. As soon as the police department was advised of the alteration of the engine numbers, the usual police storage tag was attached and the present owner will have to explain when, where and how to the police before he can expect to get the machine.

Fire braking out in a pile of coal in one of the Haish flats just before noon today and gaining considerable headway, caused much excitement on Fisk Avenue for a time. The fire department received the call as Haish Avene, when it is believed the location was given as Haish flats. On the account a trip was made to the south end of Haish Avenue and another inquiry made of the telephone operator as to the proper location. The damage was confined to the basement of the flat and within 20 minutes time the work for the fire department was over.

Thirty years of business along the street in the city of DeKalb, is the occasion of which B. C. Knodle feels proud and is therefore celebrating at the store this week.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

Children aged six through 18 who attend the Odenalk School in Germany located in the state of Hessen on the upper Rhine near Darmstadt will receive clothing, food, school supplies and money to enable them to stay in school, from the students of Sycamore High School at Christmas. The present problem facing the parents of the 180 students in that German school is lack of sufficient money to permit the children to continue with their education.

At a breakfast of the newly formed DeKalb County Shrine Club held Sunday morning at the Rice Hotel, a sum of $400 was contributed in less than four minutes to the Shriners Crippled Children’s Home located at Oak Park.

Jack Dopper and Bob Gourley of Berwyn spent Saturday and Sunday at the Herbert Housewert home at Cortland.

A two-way mobile police radio unit has now been installed in Chief of Police Chester G. Cook’s patrol car in Genoa. This is the first unit to be used in DeKalb County and consist of the latest in F. M. equipment. The purchase of this equipment was made possible by the contributions of the merchants of Genoa as well as other individuals.

A book “Bet a Million,” the story of John W. Gates is proving of great interest to many of the older resident of the Fox Valley area as it reads like a letter from home. Gates spent his boyhood in that area and visited frequently in later years at the home of his parents, Asel and Mary, in the red brick house which he built for them at 217 South second street, St. Charles. The home is now occupied by the Sharkins and they have restored it to its original fine home, also remodeled the coachman’s home in the rear to a three-car garage with two family apartments above. It is significant that the Sharkin family coming from DeKalb also recall the Ike Ellwood family, frequently connected with the Gates barbed wire and other ventures.

Central Illinois Light company has announced that power will be cut in parts of Sycamore and rural areas Sunday afternoon for a brief period while some new equipment is being installed.

Barricades were being moved back this morning at the site of the new building which is to be constructed by Clifford Johnson to replace the one destroyed by fire on the Lincoln Highway near Second Street in DeKalb. A large section of the sidewalk collapsed making the moving of the barricade necessary. For the past several days large crowds have gathered there to watch the machinery dig the basement.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

Only rarely in a lifetime does an event of national importance shock the mind into remembering the time, the place, the details of first hearing of it. It happened at Pearl Harbor. It happened at Dallas, Nov. 22, 1963. It has been only ten years, but already the torch is passing to a new generation, a generation which barely knew him. They are freshmen and sophomores in high school now, the juniors and seniors, it seems, remember a little more. Their image and their opinion of a man we buried at Arlington but kept alive in our hearts is inherited, filtered through parents and textbooks.

The Skylab 3 astronauts, who are having difficulty with such simple chores as tying their shoelaces, have been given a shopping list of jobs they should perform during a Thanksgiving spacewalk that may turn into man’s longest stay outside an orbiting spacecraft.

DeKalb Schools will go back to the one building, one principal philosophy. That was the decision of the DeKalb School Board at its monthly business meeting Monday night. Presently, there are six principals for nine elementary schools; Two of those persons are part-time instructors-part-time principals.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

A 20-year-old transient has been arrested and charged with phoning in a false bomb threat which forced the evacuation of Hiawatha Schools for two hours Friday morning.

Despite some opposition, the U. S. Postal Service is proceeding with plans to acquire a pair of lots at the southeast edge of Genoa as the site for a new post office.

The dispute over park land in the Kensington Pointe subdivision is over. However, the DeKalb Park District is still not happy with what is received. Late yesterday afternoon, the park board accepted almost all of the land it was offered, rejecting only one pond area. The subdivision is located at the intersection of Glidden Avenue and Taylor Street.

After almost two years of preparation, the first home in The Bridges of Rivermist subdivision is ready to be built. Preliminary landscaping on the 242-acre subdivision is compete, including the construction of several ponds and a covered bridge. The developers even have two swans in the water to keep geese away.

Compiled by Sue Breese