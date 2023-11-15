Looking Back for Nov. 15, 2023

1923 – 100 Years Ago

Many favorable comments have been heard during yesterday and today pertaining to the oil painting that is now on exhibit at the Wetzel Brothers jewelry store. The painting, a scene on the Kishwaukee about three miles north of Sycamore, was painted by Hans Fieldseth, a resident of Sycamore. It is understood that the oil is not for sale, although inquires as to the price have already been made. According to those better able to judge works of art, the painting is one of exceptional beauty, and well worth the attention that is being paid to it.

George Hoyt was hurt at the “barn razing” at the George Drake home. He was carrying a heavy rafter when he tripped over a scoop shovel. Dr. George Nesbit will take an x-ray on it to find out if his knee is broken.

Many eyes have been attracted to the Harding medallion that is now on display at the DeKalb Trust and Savings bank. The medallion may be purchased at a very small price, according to officials of the bank, who have the memorials on hand. On one side of the medallion is the picture of the late President, Warren G. Harding, while on the other side is a picture of the death angel, placing a wreath upon a grave. Alongside the angel is the inscription bearing the words “Inaugurated President of the United States, March 4, 1921, died August 2, 1923.” The medallion is about four inches in diameter and is enclosed in a neat case.

Buying a business in the city of DeKalb Monday, going to Chicago Tuesday to buy supplies and other articles to return last night and find the place stripped of everything of value, such was the experience of Mrs. M. B. Laursen, of Belvidere, who purchased the beauty parlor formerly operated by Miss Myrtle Swanson. Mrs. Laursen states today she closed the deal for the business on Monday and decided Tuesday to replenish the stock and equipment and went to Chicago for that purpose. She locked the place carefully, returned last night to find that marcel irons, curlers, towels, combs and almost everything else of any value had been taken.

Booze running in DeKalb County came to a sudden halt last evening with the arrest of four people in Sycamore by Sheriff E. E. Crawford and his squad. The four were arrested last evening in front of the Singleton home on North cross Street after a wait of two hours. For some time, the sheriff and his squad had been chasing down clews showing that a ring of booze runners were operating in this vicinity.

1948 – 75 Years Ago

DeKalb’s city ambulance kept on the go almost constantly, is taking a temporary vacation. The equipment has been put in the repair shop for a thorough overhauling after several years of steady and persistent service without any major mechanical overhauls. During the time the equipment is being given attention a panel body, long wheelbase job is being used for an ambulance. The equipment is built for bus purposes but by making a few minor changes the crew at the fire department have rigged it to enable the special stretcher and other equipment to be installed.

DeKalb’s war memorial, a M-5 type tank, is now demilitarized and ready for shipment to DeKalb. Mayor Hugo J. Hakala received word this morning from the head of the Watervliet Arsenal in Watervliet, N.Y., that the piece of equipment selected by DeKalb had been prepared for shipment. The tank will be placed in the triangular spot of ground on the south side of Lincoln Highway near Fourth street, where the huge German gun that stood there for years after World War 1 once reposed. That war memorial was cut up during the last year when the need for scrap metal was acute. The memorial that is being received at the present time is expected to be most appropriate for DeKalb in view of the tremendous number of tank treads manufactured here during the war period.

L. P., 84, a former resident of Sandwich, disappeared about 11 o’clock Saturday night from the County Home where he had been making his home for some time and no trace of him can be found. Clad only in a suit with only a light jacket for protection the frail old man left no traces behind him. Volunteer searchers led by Sheriff Arthur Anderson and Chief Deputy Francis Sullivan, scoured the countryside around the home for more than three miles Sunday in an attempt to find him.

Hunting is a funny business. People will drive 200 to 300 miles to get to shoot pheasants in this section of the state and hunters from here will drive 300 miles to shoot quail in southern Illinois.

1973 – 50 Years Ago

Hitchhiking may become a national trend with the rising cost of gasoline and the possibility of gas rationing. But not everyone enjoys thumbing a ride. There’s a better way to do it. DeKalb has a Ride Exchange, another free public service of the Learning Exchange. The Exchange receives about 110 calls a week from riders and drivers who hope to give or get rides to DeKalb, Sycamore, Chicago, the suburbs, Rockford, Champaign, Carbondale and other areas.

Is your favorite collection box missing? Do not fear. The U. S. Post Office is temporarily removing the red and blue boxes to repaint them a solid blue color. Richard Silverman, DeKalb postmaster, said the post office has no extra boxes. In the next couple of weeks, he said post office employees will be taking out all the collection boxes and putting them back as soon as possible.

A resolution calling for the resignation or impeachment of President Nixon was defeated 5-2 by the DeKalb City Council, but not before a 45-minute tug-of-war on whether or not the council was going to vote on the issue.

Sheriff’s police today confirmed that the Malta Post Office was burglarized. An FBI official says it probably happened at about the same time as the burglary of the First National Bank of Malta.

1998 - 25 Years Ago

Preliminary work is underway to connect a portion of southern Genoa by nature trail to the Russel Forest Preserve. Grants are being sought to help defray a portion of the cost to develop a trail extending about one mile through parts of south Genoa across the Kishwaukee River to the preserve land.

Stage Coach Players of DeKalb County held its annual banquet, October 24, at South Pointe Centre to celebrate its 52nd successful season.

DeKalb fire fighters practice rescue maneuvers from atop Adams Hall on the Northern Illinois University campus Thursday afternoon. They “rescued” one of their assistant chiefs to learn what to do should they ever need to perform a real rescue from any of the buildings. They performed the rescue from as high as 50 feet by using their 102-foot-tall ladder truck.

Northern Illinois University has announced plans to add to its collection of satellite campuses. NIU’s Board of Trustees authorized the planning and construction of a 90,000 square-foot building on Diehl Road in Naperville, just off of I-88.

Compiled by Sue Breese