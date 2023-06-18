The Smith blood means everything to former DeKalb man, who’s mission is mentoring area youth

Derrick Smith (left) poses with his children (top row) Derris Smith, Dominique Smith and Marlon Jordan and nephews (bottom row) Joseph Derrick Williams and Marlon Jordan Jr. with Derrick's father for his 100th birthday party in 2019. (Photo provided by Derris Smith)

Now I got a place that I know where I belong and I know that’s part of my gift that God has placed in my heart to do and that is working with young people. I don’t want them to make the same mistake.”

— Derrick Smith, NIU counselor and former DeKalb resident on his work mentoring area youth