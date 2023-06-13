John Walker, DeKalb’s newest alderman, cuts to the chase on city crime, development, potholes

Newly elected DeKalb Ward 7 Alderman John Walker gets a hair cut from Lyndon Gay and talks about his first month as an alderman Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Roc's Barber Shop in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

I would say it’s going about everything I expected – just getting to meet with people, talk with people. To finally be an alderman and people call me, ‘Alderman Walker’, has a little bit of a ring to it, but I enjoy serving the people.”

— John Walker, DeKalb 7th Ward alderman