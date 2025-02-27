Adorable puppy loves to be around people

Jinx is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Feb. 27, 2025. (Photo by Emma Gladfelter for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Jinx says, “Woof, woof! Is it my turn to go out? Yes it is, yeah! While I may be a little excited at first, I quickly calm down to show off the cool toys I get here.

“I bask in all the loving and petting I can get. What a great time I have when I am out and about with people. Hope that this soon will be with my family.

“What do you say? I also get along great with other doggies so I wouldn’t mind having a canine sibling.

“I know my eyes look funny – it’s called cherry eyes and Save-A-Pet has me scheduled with the eye specialist vet to take care of this. So even if you can’t adopt me, feel free to donate a few dollars for my vet care at Gift Information."

This Boston terrier-pug mix is about 6 months old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.