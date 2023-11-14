Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery

LAKE FOREST – The staff of The Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at The Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:
Oct. 2: Gregory Lange
Oct. 4: Richard Matthews (USMC), Claudette Mathews (dependent)
Oct. 6: Larry Young (ARNG)
Oct. 9: John Hethcoat
Oct. 10: Asong Roles
Oct. 13: James Clegg (ARNG), Eleanor Senteney (dependent), David Duell (ARNG), Bonita Duell (dependent)
Oct. 16: Joseph Dykstra (USMC), Linda Weber (dependent)
Oct. 17: Ronald Sopata (USAF)
Oct. 18: Manuel Yanez (USAF)
Oct. 23: Lionel Rothbard (USA)
Oct. 26: Robert Chandler (ARNG)
Oct. 27: William Gordon, James Shramek (ARNG)
Oct. 30: Donald Reynolds