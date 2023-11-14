November 14, 2023
Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery

Staff announces those buried at national cemetery during October

By Shaw Local News Network
The American flag flies over the Vietnam Moving Wall on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, in Manhattan. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

LAKE FOREST – The staff of The Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at The Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

Oct. 2: Gregory Lange

Oct. 4: Richard Matthews (USMC), Claudette Mathews (dependent)

Oct. 6: Larry Young (ARNG)

Oct. 9: John Hethcoat

Oct. 10: Asong Roles

Oct. 13: James Clegg (ARNG), Eleanor Senteney (dependent), David Duell (ARNG), Bonita Duell (dependent)

Oct. 16: Joseph Dykstra (USMC), Linda Weber (dependent)

Oct. 17: Ronald Sopata (USAF)

Oct. 18: Manuel Yanez (USAF)

Oct. 23: Lionel Rothbard (USA)

Oct. 26: Robert Chandler (ARNG)

Oct. 27: William Gordon, James Shramek (ARNG)

Oct. 30: Donald Reynolds

