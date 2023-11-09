Lake County Retired Teachers Association members to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Nov. 14 at the Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville, located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $16 a person for the luncheon. A get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest will be Larry Farmer, who has written “Role of a Lifetime.” It is about his journey as a self-taught basketball player from Denver who got a full scholarship at UCLA and was coached by John Wooden. Farmer played on teams that won three NCAA titles and had a record of 89-1. Farmer became the head basketball coach at UCLA at the age of 30, the first Black head coach for any sport at UCLA.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. Reservations are not necessary.