Lake County Journal cartoonist honored in NINA contest

Beck takes first and second place in Best Use of Humor category in 2023 competition

This cartoon took first place in the Best Use of Humor category in the Northern Illinois Newspaper Association 2023 contest.

GRAYSLAKE – Tom Beck, cartoonist for the Lake County Journal, won two awards in the 2023 Northern Illinois Newspaper Association contest.

In the category of Best Use of Humor, which was a combined category for both daily newspapers and non-dailies, Beck took first place for a cartoon about the high cost of eggs.

One judge commented: “I literally cackled with delight.”

Beck also placed second in the category for a cartoon about the Republican Red Wave that did not materialize.

More than 15 nameplates and freelancers submitted 289 entries in this year’s competition, according to the Northern Illinois Newspaper Association.

The awards were handed out Oct. 26 during an interactive digital program.

NINA works to serve journalists and journalism educators in conjunction with the Northern Illinois University Department of Communication.

