Just a thought ... about endedness

To the Editor:

Adding “ness” at the end of a word defines something about the root of the word and the state, condition or quality of it. Happy is an adjective, but adding “ness” to it makes happiness, a noun.

There are various ways to use the word “end.” In endlessness, the word means to be without end, while endedness would refer to a situation that is forever over and brings about a feeling of total removal.

Open-endedness is different and means not to be restrained by definite limits. It’s not over.

Referring to endedness as in the ending of a bad relationship, career or something or someone causing discomfort, the feeling of endedness can bring relief and can remove feelings of restraints and displeasure from the hallways of one’s mind by welcoming thoughts of freedom.

When something good ends, endedness brings about the assurance of no return or whatever once existed and deposits gloom and devastation from the permanent loss of a person, pet, good health or anything once enjoyed that gave a feeling of wholeness.

However, when a disappearance of anything endured goes away, the endedness will be welcomed.

Endedness is a two-way street being an escape from enduring a hardship by ending it or by the ending of something joyous by calling for a mental U-turn.

Remember: What was was, what is is, what will be will be.

Endings make room for new beginnings.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda