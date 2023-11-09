Deer Park Town Center plans free family-friendly events

DEER PARK – Deer Park Town Center is gearing up for the holiday season with free family-friendly events, kicking off with Santa’s Arrival & Fireworks on Nov. 11.

The Deer Park Town Center holiday event lineup includes:

• Toys for Tots, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec 12: The center is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots drive. Donations for children of all ages are welcome and can be dropped off at the Center Office in Suite 133.

• Santa’s Arrival & Fireworks, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11: Kick off the holiday season with Santa as he turns on the holiday lights. The event will feature fireworks beginning at 6:30 p.m. near the traffic circle with a finale honoring veterans. There will be Glow Zone Mobile Carts, free photos with Santa on a first-come, first-served basis and a free pouch of magical reindeer food for kids who visit Santa while supplies last. The event is sponsored by the village of Deer Park.

• Santa Photo Experience, Nov. 18 to Dec. 24: Santa is coming to the lifestyle center to take photos with families and pets at Santa’s Village located inside suite 426 near the traffic circle.

• Black Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 24: Shop for Black Friday savings at your favorite stores. Shoppers will receive one free order of mini doughnuts from My Mama’s Mini Donuts food truck starting at 10 a.m. while supplies last. The event is sponsored by the village of Deer Park.

• Holiday choir performances, select weekends in December: Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season with performances by local school choirs strolling around the center.

All events are weather dependent and may be canceled at any time. No outside food, beverages or coolers are permitted at the events.

For more information, visit https://www.shopdeerparktowncenter.com/.