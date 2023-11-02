Sheriff’s K-9 Axel receives donation of body armor

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Axel received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

K-9 Axel’s vest was sponsored by ELCO Mutual Life and Annuity of Lake Bluff and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by ELCO Mutual.”

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided more than 5,289 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests also are eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the U.S.

“We are so grateful for this generous donation. This donation allows us to save the money we would have used for the vest and instead use it for other purposes to support our K-9 unit,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “We are fortunate to be part of such a generous community.”

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,800, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.