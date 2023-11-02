Happy dog ready for belly rubs in forever home

GRAYSLAKE – Leah says, “Don’t I have the cutest ears? My past has not affected my love for people. I am a happy dog that loves to run in a yard and roll around. If someone starts petting my belly, I immediately lay still, relaxing my legs and I may even start closing my eyes. This just tells you how much I enjoy belly rubs. I also already know ‘sit’ and I’m ready to learn more. I love playing with toys, running and tossing them up in the air. Life is all about love and fun, don’t you agree?”

Leah is about 5 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.