Playful kitten ready to play in forever home

GRAYSLAKE – Chevy says, “They are too cute! That’s what our foster family had to say about all of us. We get along great with everyone, kids, cats, dogs, the more the merrier because this means we will get more loving. Fuzzy balls and toys on a stick are great, though we are not picky and are always willing to check out new toys.

“Adopt me with my brother Dodge, a handsome orange tabby cat, for Double the Love, Double the Fun! The best part is the second adoption fee is 50% off.”

Chevy is about 6 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.