Improv Playhouse to stage ‘Dracula’ radio drama

LIBERTYVILLE – Get ready for a Halloween weekend like no other as Improv Playhouse brings the spine-chilling classic “Dracula” to life in a live radio theater production.

The staged radio drama is an adaptation of Bram Stoker’s timeless classic. Using the original 1938 Orson Welles script, this immersive experience will transport the audience back in time to the golden age of radio.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 7 and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28.

Dracula is a story that has captured the imagination of audiences for generations and has been adapted numerous times for stage and screen.

“The little-known hourlong radio drama adaptation aired on July 11, 1938, mere months before Orson Welles’ [in]famous 1938 radio broadcast of ‘War of the Worlds,’ which we produced many, many years ago,” said David Brian Stuart, executive producer at Improv Playhouse and the director of its version of “Dracula.”

Improv Playhouse is not only bringing the classic radio drama to life but creating a festive environment with treats and other fun surprises during the nights of performances.

Unlike Welles, who played the role of Dracula in the original production, Stuart, a member of SAG-AFTRA, will be playing Van Helsing. Gurnee resident and Improv Playhouse staff member Daniel Plumhoff will take on the role of the evil Count Dracula. Lake Zurich resident Mia Hirschel, a SAG-AFTRA member, will serve as associate director and play Mina.

The rest of the cast includes Steve Plumhoff of Gurnee (Seward), Dan Ness of Palatine (Harker), Susan Kries of Vernon Hills (Lucy), Ted Rafferty of Schaumberg (Demeter Captain) and Jerry Hirschel of Lake Zurich.

Tickets cost $20 for adults in advance and $22.50 at the door. Seniors pay $17.50 in advance and $20 at the door. Students pay $7.50 in advance and $10 at the door. Note that only cash payments will be accepted at the door.

For information and to buy tickets, visit www.improvplayhouse.com or call 847-968-4529.