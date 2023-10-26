Grayslake Area Public Library seeks community input

GRAYSLAKE – As part of the strategic planning process, the Grayslake Area Public Library District is seeking input from the Grayslake area community to help shape the future of the library.

Three public focus groups have been scheduled to allow district residents to share their ideas about library collections, programs, services and resources to help serve the community better.

Adults are invited to attend public focus group sessions at the library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 15 or 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Jimmy John’s sandwiches will be served.

Teens, ages 13 to 18, are invited to attend a casual feedback session at the library from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Pizza will be provided.

An online community survey will be available Jan. 15, 2024, through Feb. 9, 2024. Three $100 gift card recipients will be chosen randomly from those who submit a survey. Paper copies of the survey will be available at the library. If anyone wants to receive an email reminder in January when the survey is open, they can submit their name and email address at www.grayslake.info.

For more information, call Executive Director Tim Longo at 847-223-6482.

For more information about the Grayslake Area Public Library, go to www.grayslake.info