Civil War comes to life in Hainesville

HAINESVILLE – Reenactors, both military and civilian in period costume, brought the American Civil War Encampment and Battle to life Oct. 21-22 in Hainesville.

The event included a narrated military battle between Union and Confederate uniformed military forces, battlefield surgeries, undertakers and period medical displays.

Among the historical luminaries were Harriet Tubman, Abraham Lincoln, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, Elijah Haines, Mary Todd Lincoln and Thomas Morris Chester, who was the only Black war reporter for a major Civil War newspaper, the Philadelphia Press.

Attendees had a chance to question the reenactors, providing a history lesson to go along with the fun.