Lake County Clerk’s Office warns of misleading lien notices

WAUKEGAN -- The Lake County Clerk’s Offices wants to make Lake County residents aware of “official-looking” letters that are misleading and currently making the rounds.

These documents may falsely, or even correctly, claim that there’s a lien on a resident’s property. These letters will typically look like they originated from an official government office with names such as “Lake County Public Judgment Record.”

Please be aware of these letters as they can involve false information and requests for higher charges for documents and/or services than the clerk’s office would charge. For example, one particular letter asks that the resident send in $90 for a copy of their property deed, when that copy is available for $1 in the Recording Division.

The Lake County Clerk’s Office wants to be clear: This letter, and others like it, are misleading and aimed at costing residents unnecessary money. If any resident receives a letter that does not have the Lake County Seal on the envelope or an actual letter from a real government agency, please take an extra moment to review the small print, which may disclose the letter is actually a “third party referral service.”

If you have any doubts about a property-related notice, please reach out to the Recording Division of the Lake County Clerk’s Office directly. The Recording Division can be reached at recorder@lakecountyil.gov or 847-377-2575.

The Clerk’s Office also suggests signing up for Property Check, a free, easy-to-use, 24/7 online service that will alert subscribers, via email and/or text message, whenever a document is recorded against their name and/or property.