Silly puppy ready to shake things up at forever home

GRAYSLAKE – Wilder says, “Same old, same old every day? Then it’s about time I help change this. Besides the cute look, ears and the puppy silliness, I also bring some spunk. No more just sitting around after school or work. Let’s get moving and have fun. Are you ready?

“Oh and my sister or another puppy would love to join the party. Second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the Fun.”

Wilder is about 4 months old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.