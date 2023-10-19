Military Families Pumpkin Fest planned Oct. 21

NORTH CHICAGO – Heroes Haven Farm, the future home of Midwest Veterans Closet, will host a Military Families Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 21.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the farm, 1720 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

Participants can pick a pumpkin from the farm’s pumpkin patch, enjoy a grilled lunch, cupcakes and apple cider and receive a Halloween treat bag to take home.

The event is sponsored by Zebra, Starbucks and MOAA North Shore & Chicago Chapter.

For information, call 847-354-2108.