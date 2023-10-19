Letter: Kudos for list of veterans buried at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery

To the Editor:

On behalf of the veterans of Lake County, I want to congratulate and thank the Lake County Journal for publishing the list of veterans buried at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery.

The Veterans Coalition of Lake County was able to have five acres returned to the cemetery to extend its life for 50 years from the Lake County Forest Preserve District. This was approved by the Illinois General Assembly.

In addition to the burials, there will be ceremonies at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Patriot Day on Sept. 11.

Again, thank you for honoring our veterans. This is a true show of patriotism by the Lake County Journal.

Ret. Col. Michael Peck

Mundelein