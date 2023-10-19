‘I Voted’ sticker design contest seeks entries

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Clerk’s Office announced the “I Voted” sticker design contest for kindergarten through 12th grade students.

The contest will run through Nov. 30, allowing young artists to showcase their creativity and talent.

The theme of the contest is “Lake County Votes,” although students are not required to incorporate those words into their designs.

Participants have the opportunity to submit their entries online, in person at the clerk’s office or by mail to 18 N. County St., Waukegan, IL 60085, Room 101, Attn: Kania Robinson, communications specialist.

For online submissions and more information, visit bit.ly/LCCO-StickerContest.

One winner will be selected from each category to receive a gift card prize:

• Kindergarten through fifth grade: $25 gift card

• Sixth through eighth grade: $50 gift card

• Ninth through 12th grade: $100 gift card

A grand prize winner will be chosen from all grade levels. The grand prize winner will receive a $125 gift card and the honor of having their design transformed into the official Lake County “I Voted” sticker for the 2024 elections.

”We are thrilled to engage the creative minds of our young residents through this contest,” said Anthony Vega, Lake County clerk. “This initiative not only encourages artistic expression but also emphasizes the importance of civic participation among our youth.”

All submissions by students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a completed permission form available at www.lakecountyclerk.info.

The announcement of the winner will take place Dec. 6.