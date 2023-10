GURNEE – The Grandwood Park Park District will hold a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Community Center, 36630 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee.

Appointments are appreciated and may be made at www.versity.org/IL. Walk-ins always are welcome.

For information on how to make an appointment, visit https://www.grandwoodpark.net/calendar/blood-drive-versiti-2/.

For questions, call 847-356-0008.