Antioch woman places in Brookfield Zoo photo contest

BROOKFIELD – An Antioch woman’s photograph of a jellyfish placed second in one of the categories of the Brookfield Zoo 2023 Photo Contest.

More than 700 images, including those of butterflies, African lions, penguins, primates, peacocks and snakes were digitally submitted in this year’s contest.

A panel of professional photographers judged the photos and selected the grand prize winner as well as their top seven choices in the following categories: mammal, bird and reptile/amphibian/invertebrate/fish. The public was asked to vote over a two-week period for their favorites in each of the categories.

Brooke Wallace of Antioch, with a photo of jellyfish, place second in the reptile/invertebrate/amphibian/fish category.

Katherine Ramirez of Des Plaines won the grand prize with her photo of a bumblebee on a background of vibrant purple flowers.

More than 6,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s winners, who can be seen on the Zoo’s website at www.CZS.org/PhotoContestWinners as well as its digital monitors located around the zoo through at least early November.