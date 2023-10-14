Inaugural ecumenical indigent burial planned in Lake County

LIBERTYVILLE -- At 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Coroner Jennifer Banek and the Lake County Coroner’s Office, in conjunction with Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Chicago, will conduct Lake County’s first Ecumenical Indigent Burial Ceremony at Ascension Cemetery, 1920 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville.

In total, the remains of 79 indigent/unclaimed people, who have previously been cremated, will be interred in the cemetery. Funeral directors from throughout the county will transport the remains from the coroner’s office to the cemetery with an escort from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

The procession route starts from the Coroner’s Office at 12:15 p.m. and proceed south on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Illinois Route 120, west on Route 120 to O’Plaine Road, south on O’Plaine Road to Route 137.

Banek and the Lake County Coroner’s Office are thankful to be able to lay to rest these community members in a dignified and respectful manner. May their memories be a blessing.